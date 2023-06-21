Range Rover Evoque gets larger touchscreen, hybrid range boost

The Range Rover Evoque has been overhauled for 2023, bringing a simpler trim line-up and an interior rethink inspired by the full-size Range Rover.

Among those changes are the introduction of a new curved infotainment touchscreen measuring 11.4in, shared with the new Range Rover Velar and Land Rover Discovery Sport.

All core functions, including climate controls, are integrated into the new screen’s software. In turn, the climate control panel mounted below the dashboard has been replaced by a storage cubby featuring a wireless charging pad. A sidebar on either flank of the touchscreen provides top-level access to critical functions at all times, allowing 80% of tasks to be performed within two taps, according to JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover).

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring are included as standard, as are Amazon Alexa voice controls. Wi-fi connectivity with a data plan means the new Evoque can update over the air, removing the need to take it to a dealer to install new software.

A remote app is also available, allowing remote locking and unlocking, interior pre-conditioning and scheduled charges (for plug-in hybrid models).

Alongside the digital upgrades, the Evoque’s refreshed cabin introduces a new PM2.5 air purification system (as part of the Comfort Pack) and a variety of non-leather upholstery options, such as Kvadrat wool. This material is 58% lighter than leather, said JLR, but is as robust, having passed 60,000 cycles of abrasion testing that simulate a decade of wear.

The powertrain line-up has been revised so – bar the entry-level D165 diesel with a manual gearbox – all Evoques are now electrified, be them 48V mild hybrids or plug-in hybrids.

A new battery chemistry means the P300e PHEV’s official electric-only range has risen from 38 to 39 miles. This translates into a real-world range of up to 30 miles, JLR said. The P300e also has DC rapid-charging capabilities, meaning a top-up takes 30 minutes at a 50kW chargepoint. Using a 7kW point (such as a home wallbox) the 14.9kWh battery takes around two hours to recharge.