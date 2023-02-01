2023 Range Rover Velar brings new interior, 40-mile PHEV

The reinvention of the Land Rover line-up continues, as the Range Rover Velar comes in for a significant mid-life facelift aimed at boosting its appeal for the final few years on sale.

The Velar has been on sale since 2017 and was heavily mechanically updated (most significantly gaining a plug-in hybrid option) three years later, but this round of updates is much more visible and wide-reaching - and could help to make Solihull’s Porsche Macan rival a more integral part of the line-up. Last year, it was Land Rover’s second slowest-selling model, shifting 27,668 units - 9000 down on the Land Rover Discovery Sport.

The headline for 2023 is a substantial upgrade for the Velar P400e plug-in hybrid, which – thanks to a boost in battery capacity from 13.6kWh to 19.2kWh – can now travel 40 miles on EV power, compared to 33 previously.

It can also now top up at speeds of up to 50kW, making this one of the fastest-charging PHEVs on sale.

The P400e continues to pair a 296bhp four-cylinder petrol engine with a 141bhp EV motor in the gearbox for 398bhp and 472lb ft, which gets it from 0-62mph in just 5.4sec and on to a top speed of 130mph.

The four-cylinder petrol engine is available without electric assistance in the 248bhp Velar P250, but the other three engine options come with mild-hybrid assistance: a four-pot diesel with 202bhp and a pair of straight-sixes, one petrol and one diesel, with 395bhp and 296bhp respectively. The limited-run, 5.0-litre V8-powered SVAutobiography has not returned for another outing.

Externally, the new Velar is marked out from the pre-facelift car by new LED light designs at each, a new front grille design and a reshaped rear bumper.

The most obvious visible change, however, comes in the form of a new cockpit arrangement which brings the Velar in line with its larger Range Rover and Range Rover Sport siblings - the highlight being a new 11.4in ‘floating’ touchscreen which runs the latest generation of JLR’s Pivi Pro infotainment system.