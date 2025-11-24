BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Range Rover Evoque to become radical EV in 2027
UP NEXT
One last showdown: Ford Focus ST vs Honda Civic Type R

Range Rover Evoque to become radical EV in 2027

Top-seller will adopt electric underpinnings as JLR overhauls its line-up

Will Rimell Autocar
News
4 mins read
24 November 2025

The Range Rover Evoque will be reinvented for its third generation with electric power when it arrives later this decade as the final piece in an overhauled Range Rover line-up.

The new Evoque will be underpinned by JLR's Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA), which will make its debut under the new Range Rover Velar next year.

Like its larger stablemate, the next-gen Evoque is expected to go on sale initially as an EV - a move seen as vital to keeping the nameplate alive well into the next decade and beyond.

However, whereas the Velar is set to undergo a radical repositioning, the Evoque will remain as the entry point in the Range Rover line-up, given its popularity with buyers.

Advertisement

This is especially true in the UK, where it has been JLR's best-selling model this decade, accounting for 40% of all Range Rover sales.

An electric Evoque was first mooted in JLR's radical Reimagine strategy in 2021.

However, the new EV isn't expected until at least the end of 2027, with deliveries likely to start a year later - a decade after the current model was launched. Its arrival will crown a busy renewal period for the brand, with the Range Rover Electric due in the first half of 2026, the new Velar soon after and the Range Rover Sport EV at the start of 2027.

Powertrain

The new Evoque will be totally overhauled underneath compared with the car it replaces.

It will share its new EMA underpinnings with not just the Velar but also the upcoming 'Defender Sport' and all three will be produced at JLR's Halewood plant on Merseyside, where the current Evoque is built.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

VW T Roc R Line review 2025 001
Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
BMW XM review 2025 001
BMW XM
6
BMW XM
toyota hilux invincible 2025 jh 23
Toyota Hilux
7
Toyota Hilux
Mazda CX 80 review 2024 01 cornering
Mazda CX-80
7
Mazda CX-80
BYD Atto 2 DM i review 2025 001
BYD Atto 2 DM-i
BYD Atto 2 DM-i

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
01 Range Rover Evoque RT 2024 Lead front

Range Rover Evoque review

Land Rover's smallest car gets a mid-life update that reduces its status from class-leader to mid-pack contender

Read our review
Back to top

The 800V skateboard architecture has been designed with electric power as its primary focus. It will use motors built in-house and batteries from parent company Tata's Agratas battery plant in Somerset, which is scheduled to open in 2027 after work started this summer.

Specific powertrain details for the electric Evoque are still under wraps, but given that rivals such as the new Mercedes-Benz GLA EV are tipped to offer more than 450 miles of range, the new Evoque will need to be competitive with that. Quick charging times will be available courtesy of the EMA's 800V system.

It is possible that the new Evoque and other EMA-based cars could also be fitted with electrified combustion drivetrains to boost appeal, given JLR's decision last year to ramp up plug-in hybrid production amid the global slowdown in interest of pure EVs and a "surprising" rise in PHEV demand.

Indeed, JLR has previously said the EMA has been designed to accommodate a range-extender unit, albeit with a small petrol engine.

The UK government's decision earlier this year to extend the sale of all new hybrid cars from 2030 to 2035 is also likely to be factored into any decision.

If that approach is deemed too costly, JLR could instead make the third-gen Evoque EV-only while simultaneously updating the current second-gen model to keep it on sale as the nameplate's combustion option.

Today's Evoque is sold with mild-hybrid petrol, mild-hybrid diesel and plug-in hybrid options. A similar strategy is being employed by Porsche for the forthcoming Cayenne EV and by Mercedes for a range of new models including the GLC EQ and E-Class EQ.

Advertisement
Back to top

However, it would mark a strategy change from the inbound Range Rover Electric and Range Rover Sport Electric, which are marketed as new variants of the existing generation.

Design

While its underpinnings are set for a radical overhaul, the Evoque's design will probably be more of an evolution of today's. Such an approach would mirror the progression seen when the second-generation model was launched in 2018.

However, the introduction of the skateboard EMA platform could change the model's dimensions, suggested former CEO Thierry Bolloré previously.

The Frenchman said EMA would "bring a unique proportion and capabilities to the cars that we're going to manufacture". That is very much the case for the new Velar, and test mules suggest it will sport a new genre-bending body shape and potentially a third row of seats. However, it remains to be seen what it will mean for the Evoque.

There is no doubt that the EMA will increase the cabin space provided by the new Evoque, though, thanks to the platform's flat floor design.

This is likely to translate into more rear passenger space and slightly more room in the boot, which currently has 591 litres of capacity - already among the best in its class.

The interior is expected to continue to feature upmarket materials and adopt a minimalist, tech-centric layout.

The EMA's 800V architecture will mean driver assistance and cloud connectivity advancements will also be possible, in line with what is already offered by Audi, BMW and Mercedes rivals.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque cars for sale

 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Dynamic Auto 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£7,995
110,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 Si4 Dynamic Auto 4WD Euro 5 5dr
2013
£12,795
53,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 D180 MHEV First Edition Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£22,995
42,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Land Rover RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 D200 MHEV Edition Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£40,390
3,286miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Land Rover RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£13,250
53,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 D200 MHEV Dynamic SE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£38,695
14,532miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 TD4 SE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£12,999
31,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Land Rover RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 D150 R-Dynamic S Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£19,607
18,029miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 D200 MHEV S Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£31,908
13,493miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 3519 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Thekrankis 24 November 2025
Well hopefully it will have a reliable motor at last.
newkalopoo 24 November 2025

This sounds like an exciting step for the Evoque! I’m really curious to see how JLR balances the Evoque’s compact, stylish appeal with the new EMA electric architecture. The flat-floor design and increased cabin space could make it even more practical, and the 800V system should help with fast charging and efficiency. I’m also interested to see if they stick with just an EV or offer a hybrid option alongside it, it could make a big difference for buyers who aren’t ready to go fully electric yet.

Latest Reviews

VW T Roc R Line review 2025 001
Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
BMW XM review 2025 001
BMW XM
6
BMW XM
toyota hilux invincible 2025 jh 23
Toyota Hilux
7
Toyota Hilux
Mazda CX 80 review 2024 01 cornering
Mazda CX-80
7
Mazda CX-80
BYD Atto 2 DM i review 2025 001
BYD Atto 2 DM-i
BYD Atto 2 DM-i

View all car reviews