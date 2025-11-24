The Range Rover Evoque will be reinvented for its third generation with electric power when it arrives later this decade as the final piece in an overhauled Range Rover line-up.

The new Evoque will be underpinned by JLR's Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA), which will make its debut under the new Range Rover Velar next year.

Like its larger stablemate, the next-gen Evoque is expected to go on sale initially as an EV - a move seen as vital to keeping the nameplate alive well into the next decade and beyond.

However, whereas the Velar is set to undergo a radical repositioning, the Evoque will remain as the entry point in the Range Rover line-up, given its popularity with buyers.

This is especially true in the UK, where it has been JLR's best-selling model this decade, accounting for 40% of all Range Rover sales.

An electric Evoque was first mooted in JLR's radical Reimagine strategy in 2021.

However, the new EV isn't expected until at least the end of 2027, with deliveries likely to start a year later - a decade after the current model was launched. Its arrival will crown a busy renewal period for the brand, with the Range Rover Electric due in the first half of 2026, the new Velar soon after and the Range Rover Sport EV at the start of 2027.

Powertrain

The new Evoque will be totally overhauled underneath compared with the car it replaces.

It will share its new EMA underpinnings with not just the Velar but also the upcoming 'Defender Sport' and all three will be produced at JLR's Halewood plant on Merseyside, where the current Evoque is built.