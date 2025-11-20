Mercedes-Benz has begun testing the seventh-generation E-Class, a car that will arrive in the UK in 2027 as a replacement for today's EQE with an electric range of around 500 miles.

It will be sold alongside an updated version of the current sixth-gen E-Class as part of Mercedes' split line-up approach that began with the September reveal of the GLC EQ.

The new E-Class will, in technical terms, be completely unrelated from today's car, but the pair will share the same name and key styling elements in an effort to bring more parity between the two powertrains and, therefore, increase electric sales.

This strategy will allow Mercedes to drop the EQE saloon. Since the model was launched in 2022, it has been perceived as too distinct and lacking the everyday practicality of its traditional sibling.

The new electric E-Class is said to keep stronger design and interior packaging ties with its combustion-engined sibling. The EV's larger MB.EA platform could even help increase the interior space offered.

The model is still two years away from launch, but Mercedes-Benz is already talking up its refinement, claiming the noise deadening and comfort levels will be a "benchmark" for the class.

Central to the Audi A6 E-tron rival's look will be a bold new grille similar to that on the new electric GLC and further developed on Mercedes-Benz's Vision Iconic concept car. The grille's design was conceived to make future Mercedes more distinctive.

In internal documents, the EV's styling, captured by Autocar's spy photographers, is described as "iconic E-Class three-box design", with a "very status-oriented wheelbase offering maximum space and comfort".