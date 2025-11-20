BACK TO ALL NEWS
First look: Traditional next-gen E-Class to replace Mercedes EQE
Porsche Cayenne Electric arrives with 1140bhp for £130k

First look: Traditional next-gen E-Class to replace Mercedes EQE

Seventh generation of stalwart saloon will push technological limits while returning to traditional design

Greg Kable
20 November 2025

Mercedes-Benz has begun testing the seventh-generation E-Class, a car that will arrive in the UK in 2027 as a replacement for today's EQE with an electric range of around 500 miles.

It will be sold alongside an updated version of the current sixth-gen E-Class as part of Mercedes' split line-up approach that began with the September reveal of the GLC EQ.

The new E-Class will, in technical terms, be completely unrelated from today's car, but the pair will share the same name and key styling elements in an effort to bring more parity between the two powertrains and, therefore, increase electric sales.

This strategy will allow Mercedes to drop the EQE saloon. Since the model was launched in 2022, it has been perceived as too distinct and lacking the everyday practicality of its traditional sibling.

The new electric E-Class is said to keep stronger design and interior packaging ties with its combustion-engined sibling. The EV's larger MB.EA platform could even help increase the interior space offered.

The model is still two years away from launch, but Mercedes-Benz is already talking up its refinement, claiming the noise deadening and comfort levels will be a "benchmark" for the class.

Central to the Audi A6 E-tron rival's look will be a bold new grille similar to that on the new electric GLC and further developed on Mercedes-Benz's Vision Iconic concept car. The grille's design was conceived to make future Mercedes more distinctive.

Mercedes E-Class 2027 camo

In internal documents, the EV's styling, captured by Autocar's spy photographers, is described as "iconic E-Class three-box design", with a "very status-oriented wheelbase offering maximum space and comfort".

This new design will be adopted by the current E-Class as part of a heavy facelift in 2027, Autocar has been told. But while that model will continue to offer both saloon and estate bodystyles, the new electric car is set to be produced exclusively as a saloon.

The new E-Class sits on the same platform as the GLC EQ and incoming sixth-generation C-Class , meaning both single-motor, rear-wheel-drive and dual-motor, four-wheel-drive models are planned. Battery capacity is likely to follow its platform-mates. For the C-Class, the most efficient variant is fitted with a 94kWh battery pack for a range of almost 500 miles.

The new architecture uses an 800V system capable of charging at up to 350kW; the EQE's 400V system has a peak rate of 170kW. This 800V system will also allow the electric E-Class to use Mercedes' latest driver assistance systems, including an optional level-three hands-free autonomous driving mode (in permitted markets). Mercedes boss Ola Källenius described it as a "significant technological step" from that used by the EQE saloon.

Early prototypes feature large, open wheel designs, but these are planned to be replaced in production with more aerodynamic wheels to help bring the drag coefficient close to the 0.22 of the sleek EQE - despite the model's more traditional three-box design.

