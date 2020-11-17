Radical Mini Urbanaut concept is blueprint for the brand's future

Mini is plotting the most radical addition to its growing line-up yet in the form of a spacious new MPV, previewed by the Vision Urbanaut concept.

The striking design is the result of an in-house project focused on developing solutions for the future of urban mobility in 2030, showcasing new packaging ideas and the latest electric and autonomous technology.

While it so far exists only in digital renderings, Mini bosses are seriously considering a production version of the model, although not until at least 2027. Mini boss Bernd Körber also said the Urbanaut previews design features that will be seen on the brand’s next generation of models, beginning with the three-door hatchback due in 2023.

The Urbanaut was conceived as a new interpretation of the ‘clever use of space’ mantra used since the launch of the original Mini in 1959, forgoing the classic two-box silhouette of all the brand’s current models for a tall, one-box design with a long wheelbase and short overhangs.

While the shape, developed by Mini design boss Oliver Heilmer, is similar to that of the Volkswagen ID Buzz concept, the Urbanaut is significantly smaller, at 4460mm long. That makes it 261mm longer than the current Mini Countryman.

Mini officials told Autocar that a production version of the Urbanaut is being considered both as a five-seat passenger car and a commercial version for urban deliveries. That would give Mini’s parent firm, BMW, a competitor to the popular small vans sold by rivals Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen. Mini is currently working on its next-generation hatchback, which will be closely followed by a new Countryman and a smaller SUV.

Every Mini from now on will be offered with an electrified powertrain. The firm is considering potential electric models to expand its line-up in future, which could include the Urbanaut. The spacious MPV is also seen as a potentially important factor in raising Mini sales in China.

The Urbanaut heralds a new interpretation of the traditional Mini grille, being octagonal rather than hexagonal in shape, while round headlights sit behind a prominent milled-aluminium cover.

The concept’s vertical sides have a largely unadorned look with smooth surfacing devoid of any major feature lines.

At the rear, the window recalls the shape of the grille, while the wheels are inspired by those of a skateboard, lighting up in one of three Mini mood themes – Chill, Wanderlust or Vibe – when they rotate. The tyres feature a tread pattern resembling the Union Jack.