Porsche reveals retro-styled Porsche 911 Sport Classic

The Porsche 911 Sport Classic has been revealed as the latest entry into Stuttgart’s Heritage Design collection, featuring retro-inspired styling cues in tribute to one of the marque’s most celebrated historic models.

Mechanically based on the Porsche 911 Turbo, the second-generation Sport Classic – as with the similarly conceived Porsche 997.2-generation version – pays homage to the 1972 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7. It’s the second of four planned models to feature a heritage-inspired design, following the Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design edition revealed last year.

The limited-run car is powered by the same 3.7-litre turbocharged flat six as the 911 Turbo, sending 542bhp and 442lb ft to the rear axle through a seven-speed manual transmission - not available on the PDK-only 911 Turbo - which makes it the most powerful manual 911 on sale.

Ceramic brakes, a sports suspension system and 20in front and 21in rear centre-lock wheels are all standard. The model completes 0-62mph in 4.1sec and has a top speed of 196mph.

Boris Apenbrink, director of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Vehicles, said: "We have to combine these features with each other but all the systems also have to be adapted, such as the suspension, the Porsche Stability Management and other technical features and programmes.

“Compared to the Targa 4S Heritage, which is technically completely similar to the regular Targa, it has been a much bigger project for us. In a number of pre production cars and road testing, we really went to a new level because those cars were tested on the Nordschleife and in different climate conditions all over the world. We drove with our engineers until everybody was satisfied.”

The Porsche 911 Sport Classic weighs 1570kg, which is 70kg lighter than the standard 911 Turbo, and it is positioned between the GTS and the Turbo in terms of performance statistics.