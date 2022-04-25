Porsche previews new 911 Sport Classic

Porsche has previewed the upcoming 911 Sport Classic.

In a teaser posted to the firm’s Instagram account with the caption “Shades of the past”, close-up images of a grey Porsche 911 reminiscent of 2009’s special edition can be seen, while a brief glimpse of the car’s front end can be seen in the background.

The car appears to feature a large square-shaped air intake across the front bumper, while a smaller intake can be seen across the bottom of the bonnet.

Little can be seen of the car, but the special edition appears to be painted in a colour similar to the special Sport Classic Grey featured on the last car. Two lighter grey stripes with dark-blue detailing are shown to be painted across the bonnet.

One scene, which depicts the blue detailing being painted, appears to show a rear decklid with a ducktail-stye spoiler under wraps, clearly inspired by the 1973 911 Carrera RS.

A reveal date is not disclosed, with the teaser simply telling viewers to “stay tuned”.