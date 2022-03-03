Every new Porsche 911 version coming soon

The next round of updates for the 911 are under development at Porsche, as the sports car flagship approaches the midpoint of its life cycle, while at the same time the firm prepares to drastically expand on the current line-up with a host of new variants.

Recent images of a 911 Turbo prototype suggest that the ‘992.2’-generation Porsche 911 will be marked out from the current car chiefly by way of subtle styling evolutions, as has historically been the case for 911 updates. A new front bumper, reshaped rear lights and extra radar sensors are among the obvious differences, and the relative newness of the 911 means its switchgear and infotainment are largely in line with those of newer models.

But there are also important new variants of the popular sports car on the way, several of which have been caught testing in recent months.

911 4.0

The fan-favourite naturally aspirated 911 could be about to make its grand comeback, courtesy of the free-breathing 4.0-litre flat six that Porsche has deployed in the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 sports cars.

Familiar exhaust outlets on this prototype (above) suggest Porsche could seek to maximise the return on the development of this engine before the onset of strict emissions rules by installing it in the 911. This would open the door to reviving the limited-run 911 R moniker that was so successful in the previous generation.

911 GT3 RS

The most extreme and track-focused car in Porsche’s stable returns for a crack at the similarly conceived Lamborghini Huracán STO and McLaren 765LT.

Uprating the performance credentials of the already fearsome Porsche 911 GT3, the ‘Racing Sport’ car will aim to boost dynamics courtesy of enhanced aerodynamics – as evidenced by its colossal swan-neck rear wing, chunky diffuser and extra intakes. A subtle power hike and lightweighting measures are likely, too, all of which will nudge the price beyond the ‘standard’ GT3’s £131,530.