Every new Porsche 911 version coming soon

As Zuffenhausen prepares a 992.2 update for its sports car icon, a whole heap of derivatives are also in the works
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
3 mins read
3 March 2022

The next round of updates for the 911 are under development at Porsche, as the sports car flagship approaches the midpoint of its life cycle, while at the same time the firm prepares to drastically expand on the current line-up with a host of new variants.

Recent images of a 911 Turbo prototype suggest that the ‘992.2’-generation Porsche 911 will be marked out from the current car chiefly by way of subtle styling evolutions, as has historically been the case for 911 updates. A new front bumper, reshaped rear lights and extra radar sensors are among the obvious differences, and the relative newness of the 911 means its switchgear and infotainment are largely in line with those of newer models.

But there are also important new variants of the popular sports car on the way, several of which have been caught testing in recent months.

Related articles

911 4.0

The fan-favourite naturally aspirated 911 could be about to make its grand comeback, courtesy of the free-breathing 4.0-litre flat six that Porsche has deployed in the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 sports cars.

Familiar exhaust outlets on this prototype (above) suggest Porsche could seek to maximise the return on the development of this engine before the onset of strict emissions rules by installing it in the 911. This would open the door to reviving the limited-run 911 R moniker that was so successful in the previous generation.

911 GT3 RS

The most extreme and track-focused car in Porsche’s stable returns for a crack at the similarly conceived Lamborghini Huracán STO and McLaren 765LT.

Uprating the performance credentials of the already fearsome Porsche 911 GT3, the ‘Racing Sport’ car will aim to boost dynamics courtesy of enhanced aerodynamics – as evidenced by its colossal swan-neck rear wing, chunky diffuser and extra intakes. A subtle power hike and lightweighting measures are likely, too, all of which will nudge the price beyond the ‘standard’ GT3’s £131,530.

911 HYBRID

Porsche has been open about its plans to electrify the 992-gen 911, even detailing at launch how the car was engineered from the off to accommodate a gearbox-integrated electric motor as part of a mild- or plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Since then, though, the manufacturer has kept quiet about the progress of the model’s development, which recently looked to have reached the track testing phase at the Nürburgring. It has been suggested that the 911 Hybrid will match the plug-in Porsche Panamera Turbo S e-Hybrid for pace, meaning outputs in the region of 670bhp and 626lb ft.

911 SAFARI

Lamborghini is readying a jacked-up, rugged version of the Huracán but it won’t be alone in combining supercar pace with off-road capability because Porsche is believed to be preparing a similarly positioned version of the 911.

Riding significantly higher than the standard car, this 911 variant is expected to take either the ‘Safari’ or ‘Dakar’ name into (most likely limited) production, in a nod to the rally-ready 911s that Porsche historically entered in the world’s most extreme rally events.

911 SPORT CLASSIC

The extremely collectable, retro-inspired Sport Classic version of the 997-generation 911 sold out in the 48 hours following its unveiling in 2009 and you could pay around £300,000 for one of the 250 examples of it today.

Car Review
Porsche 911
Porsche 911 Carrera S 2019 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Reviving the concept for the current generation, Porsche will once again deploy a 1970s-inspired ducktail spoiler and flares, and it could reimagine the original 911’s characteristic Fuchs alloys for a modern audience.

