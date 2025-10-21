BACK TO ALL NEWS
Porsche Macan GTS Electric is driver-focused SUV with 563bhp

New variant of EV, positioned between 4S and Turbo flagship, can hit 62mph in 3.8sec and costs £89k

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
21 October 2025

Porsche has revealed a GTS version of the Porsche Macan Electric, positioned as the most driver-focused variant of the SUV.

The fifth member of the electric SUV line-up slots between the 4S and the Turbo flagship and is priced from £89,000.

The GTS gets 509bhp from a dual-motor powertrain, but this can be boosted in short bursts to 563bhp via launch control.

That’s 129bhp and a huge 299lb ft more than the most powerful petrol-engined Macan.

Most of the GTS's power comes from the same rear motor as found on the range-topping Turbo. This rear bias gives the GTS a more engaging feel, said Porsche.

In the search for increased driver engagement, the GTS is also given an electronic rear differential; a 48:52 weight distribution; special tuning for the dampers and anti-roll bar; and bespoke traction control and torque vectoring systems.

The GTS gets a 10mm-lower ride height than standard in an effort to keep its centre of gravity as low as possible. It also gets is own bespoke sound. Rear-axle steering is offered as an option.

While outright power isn't central to the GTS's positioning, it's still blisteringly fast. With launch control enabled, it can complete the 0-62mph sprint in a time of 3.8sec. 

That's 0.3sec quicker than the 509bhp (with overboost) 4S and 0.5sec slower than the 630bhp Turbo. 

The Macan GTS can then push to 124mph in 13.3sec and on to a top speed of 155mph.

Electricity is draw from the same 100kWh battery as in the 4S and Turbo. In the GTS, it offers up to 363 miles of range.

It can be charged at up to 270kW on an 800V DC system, giving a 10-80% top-up within 21 minutes, according to Porsche. 

The GTS is distinguished from other Macan Electrics by black detailing all round, widened side skirts and new front and rear aprons. It gets 21in alloys as standard; 22s are optional.

Inside, the GTS get the same interior as the rest of the model range – which includes a 12.6in driver's display, a 10.9in touchscreen and optionally a 10.9in passenger touchscreen – but clad in a mix of Race-Tex upholstery and black leather. 

