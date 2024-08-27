BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Porsche predicts bigger role for e-fuels
UP NEXT
The best hybrid cars of 2024: PHEVs and regular hybrids rated

Porsche predicts bigger role for e-fuels

Use of synthetic fuel looks set to rise considerably by 2030, according to the German firm
James Attwood
News
4 mins read
27 August 2024

Porsche believes synthetic e-fuels could account for “a significant share” of petrol usage by the end of the decade, boosted by increasing support for the technology from potential customers and governments.

The German firm has invested heavily in developing e-fuels, working with HIF Global and other partners to start a trial production facility in Chile. That pilot project is intended to show that e-fuels can be produced in a carbon neutral fashion, at a time when there are doubts over its viability.

The European Union currently intends to allow combustion-engined cars to remain on sale in Europe after 2035, but only if they run on carbon neutral e-fuels. But some in the industry fear that latter requirement is unviable and could lead to a ban on combustion engines 'through the back door'.

Related articles

Porsche is attempting to showcase that e-fuel production can work at scale, with its focus as much on addressing how to reduce emissions from the existing global car parc. Millions of existing combustion engine cars will remain in use long for years to come, and Porsche believes e-fuels are a key step to reducing their environmental impact.

The e-fuel plant in Chile is run using renewable energy and currently produces e-fuel that is used in the Porsche Supercup race series and a number of other applications.

Porsche originally viewed e-fuels as a potential way to ensure its old cars could remain on the road in the future, rather than as a direct alternative to electric cars.

But Michael Steiner, Porsche’s research and development boss, said the success of the project – and increasing interest in alternatives to EV technology – could change that.

He told Autocar: “Since we started this project, more and more people – customers and politicians – have realised you cannot only push e-mobility. It’s the main track, but we have to think about the huge, huge existing fleet of ICE cars, which is still growing.

“Everybody has to substitute new cars step by step with battery-electric cars, but we have to take care how we could substitute all that fossil energy that we put into cars, ships, planes and so on.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Volkswagen Up GTI 2018 review on the road
Used Volkswagen Up GTI 2017-2023 review
8
Used Volkswagen Up GTI 2017-2023 review
2024 AMG GT tracking
Mercedes-AMG GT
7
Mercedes-AMG GT
Skoda Kodiaq FD front corning 2
Skoda Kodiaq review
8
Skoda Kodiaq review
Toyota Corolla front three quarter
Toyota Corolla
9
Toyota Corolla
ariel nomad 2 review 2024 01 front cornering
Ariel Nomad 2 review
10
Ariel Nomad 2 review

View all car reviews

Back to top

“We see this as a great additional strategy to e-mobility and we think we could really help the environment in a faster manner, because we could do something for existing cars.”

Steiner believes Porsche’s e-fuels plant should serve as “a role model”, with e-fuel production being scaled up. Rather than switching cars to run purely on e-fuels, Steiner said: “We could, little by little, gallon by gallon, substitute fossil fuel with e-fuel by mixing a blend.

“The key is how many tonnes [of fossil fuel] do you substitute, not which way. We could start like we did with biofuels by blending it in. The important thing is to cut fossil fuel use.”

Steiner said the recent slowdown in EV sales growth, which has prompted firms including Porsche to extend the life of ICE models, has also led to increased interest in e-fuels.

“We’re getting more and more support,” he said. “It’s still a long way to get the big wheel moving, but if you could push that – and we strongly want to push that – by the end of the decade, there could be a significant share of e-fuel in use.”

Porsche is currently preparing to add a new direct air capture facility to its Chile e-fuels plant, which will use recaptured thermal energy from the main plant to complement the wind and solar power already in use.

Advertisement
Back to top

“With it, we can get the CO2 we need for the e-fuel from the ambient air,” said Steiner.

“If we achieve that, we have a circular model where we derive the energy from sun and wind power, and the elements we need from the air. That then gives us a circular technology that matches the biological cycle for fossil fuel – but that takes millions of years.”

Q&A with Michael Steiner, Porsche R&D boss

Porsche recently confirmed that it will extend the lifespan of the existing petrol-engined Porsche Cayenne and other ICE models, partly in response to the slowdown in EV sales growth. Autocar asked Steiner about the reasoning behind the changes.

Why are you changing your strategy on combustion engined cars?

“Our strategy has been three pillars: ICE, hybrids and full-electric cars. What we have done now is to adapt this strategy in terms of timing. We will be prepared that 80% of cars we sell in 2030 could be full electric – this is what we prepare for in terms of product portfolio – but the expectation is this transition will happen slower in a lot of markets.”

What updates will combustion models get?

“We will have additional upgrades for our plug-in hybrids and ICE cars so they are ready for new emissions legislation, but also other areas like infotainment and also in terms of engines and technology. So you can expect some upgrades on the V8 and V6 engines. The new Cayenne is fully electric, but for its whole lifespan we will have the ICE version in parallel. It’s the same for the Panamera, and we’ve also just brought an update to the Porsche 911 with a hybrid powertrain.”

Why is the 911 only a hybrid and not a full plug-in hybrid system?

“We did a lot of testing in the last decade with different hybrid concepts for the 911. I had the chance to drive plug-in hybrid concepts with bigger batteries and bigger range, but after a lot of work and prototypes, we came to this result for the 911. Since it is the core of our sports brand, we need a more lightweight proposal.”

Advertisement

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar's acting magazine editor. Having served in that role since June 2023, he is in charge of the day-to-day running of the world's oldest car magazine, and regularly interviews some of the biggest names in the industry to secure news and features, such as his world exclusive look into production of Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

used Porsche cars for sale

Porsche Macan 3.0 TD V6 S PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£27,980
45,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Porsche CAYMAN 2.7 981 Black Edition PDK Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2016
£36,950
22,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Porsche CAYMAN 2.7 981 PDK Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2015
£31,950
32,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Porsche BOXSTER 3.4 987 S 2dr
2009
£17,450
90,000miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Porsche Boxster 2.7 981 PDK Euro 5 (s/s) 2dr
2013
£29,295
23,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Porsche Taycan Performance Plus 93.4kWh 4S Auto 4WD 4dr (11kW Charger)
2022
£64,450
18,300miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Porsche Cayman 3.4 981 S Euro 5 (s/s) 2dr
2013
£34,449
41,941miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Porsche CAYENNE 4.8T V8 TiptronicS 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2011
£19,990
77,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Porsche Macan 2.0T PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£40,500
26,300miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 5133 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
HiPo 289 27 August 2024

Carbon Emissions are not the only problem with internal combustion engines.  9 million people a year are killed by air pollution, much of it caused by combustion engines.  Plus internal combustion engines are less than 30% efficient in real world use (in fact more like 20% efficient in most cases).  They waste most of the energy in the fuel as heat.  Synthetic fuel would do nothing to alleviate these problems and it is therefore an inferior technology to cleaner, more efficient battery electric powertrains.   As for all those old combustion vehicles, they can either be scrapped or converted to electric. 

xxxx 27 August 2024

Heard it all before. If they think it'll be so big start to mass market produce then rather than use it as a diversionary tactic.

Latest Reviews

Volkswagen Up GTI 2018 review on the road
Used Volkswagen Up GTI 2017-2023 review
8
Used Volkswagen Up GTI 2017-2023 review
2024 AMG GT tracking
Mercedes-AMG GT
7
Mercedes-AMG GT
Skoda Kodiaq FD front corning 2
Skoda Kodiaq review
8
Skoda Kodiaq review
Toyota Corolla front three quarter
Toyota Corolla
9
Toyota Corolla
ariel nomad 2 review 2024 01 front cornering
Ariel Nomad 2 review
10
Ariel Nomad 2 review

View all car reviews