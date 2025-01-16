Porsche mulls new ICE Macan amid drop in sales

Porsche may reverse its decision to make the second-generation Macan SUV exclusively electric, amid one of the most difficult periods in the brand’s 93-year history.

The new Macan Electric was launched in July last year as Porsche’s second EV, after the Taycan GT.

While the larger Cayenne SUV was updated so that it could remain on sale in petrol form after the launch of an all-new electric version (due later this year), the petrol Macan was removed from sale in the EU in April, as it didn’t comply with new cybersecurity laws. It’s still offered in other markets, including the UK, but that’s expected to end this year.

Now Porsche insiders have told Autocar that bosses are revisiting their decision to move the company’s best-seller away from ICE power, following a 7% decline in Porsche sales globally.

The drop has been driven mostly by a downturn in sales of the Taycan, amid a wider stalling of interest in EVs. With sales falling by 50%, it was Porsche’s worst-performing model in 2024.

As such, Porsche has significantly scaled back Taycan production. Reports even suggest that it could be withdrawn from the main plant in Stuttgart, putting thousands of jobs at risk.

Deputy chairman and chief financial officer Lutz Meschke has now confirmed that ICE models will remain a critical part of Porsche’s line-up for longer than previously anticipated.

Initially, Porsche aimed for EVs to account for 80% of its global sales by 2030, but this target has since been reframed to “depend on customer demand”.

“We are exploring the possibility of equipping some of the originally planned electric models with hybrid drives or internal combustion engines in the future,” said Meschke.

“Conceptual decisions are being made, but what is clear is that we are committed to the combustion engine for much longer.”