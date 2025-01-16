BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Porsche mulls new ICE Macan amid drop in sales
UP NEXT
New Sunderland plant will build motors for next-gen Nissan EVs

Porsche mulls new ICE Macan amid drop in sales

“Conceptual decisions are being made” after brand's sales fall year-on-year

Greg Kable
News
3 mins read
16 January 2025

Porsche may reverse its decision to make the second-generation Macan SUV exclusively electric, amid one of the most difficult periods in the brand’s 93-year history.

The new Macan Electric was launched in July last year as Porsche’s second EV, after the Taycan GT.

While the larger Cayenne SUV was updated so that it could remain on sale in petrol form after the launch of an all-new electric version (due later this year), the petrol Macan was removed from sale in the EU in April, as it didn’t comply with new cybersecurity laws. It’s still offered in other markets, including the UK, but that’s expected to end this year.

Related articles

Now Porsche insiders have told Autocar that bosses are revisiting their decision to move the company’s best-seller away from ICE power, following a 7% decline in Porsche sales globally.

The drop has been driven mostly by a downturn in sales of the Taycan, amid a wider stalling of interest in EVs. With sales falling by 50%, it was Porsche’s worst-performing model in 2024.

As such, Porsche has significantly scaled back Taycan production. Reports even suggest that it could be withdrawn from the main plant in Stuttgart, putting thousands of jobs at risk. 

Deputy chairman and chief financial officer Lutz Meschke has now confirmed that ICE models will remain a critical part of Porsche’s line-up for longer than previously anticipated.

Initially, Porsche aimed for EVs to account for 80% of its global sales by 2030, but this target has since been reframed to “depend on customer demand”.

Porsche Taycan front quarter tracking

“We are exploring the possibility of equipping some of the originally planned electric models with hybrid drives or internal combustion engines in the future,” said Meschke. 

“Conceptual decisions are being made, but what is clear is that we are committed to the combustion engine for much longer.”

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

audi s5 saloon review 2024 01
Audi S5
8
Audi S5
01 Mazda CX60 lead driving
Mazda CX-60
7
Mazda CX-60
Lamborghini Huracán
Used Lamborghini Huracan 2014-2019 review
8
Used Lamborghini Huracan 2014-2019 review
01 Ford Mustang Mach E Rally 2025 review lead front
Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally
7
Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally
Junior Elettrica front corner 3
Alfa Romeo Junior
7
Alfa Romeo Junior

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Porsche Macan 4 2024 review front tracking 1168

Porsche Macan Electric

Can the highly popular SUV retain traditional Porsche qualities as it enters the age of EVs?

Read our review
Back to top

While the primary focus for extending ICE production has been the Cayenne, sources within Porsche suggest that a new ICE Macan is being reconsidered as part of a “range of product scenarios”.

“The reception to the new Macan [Electric] has been positive, but we are yet to see its long-term performance, given uncertain market conditions,” said a senior Porsche insider.

“The downturn in Taycan sales highlights new market dynamics. We cannot rely solely on traditional assumptions about consumer behaviour.”

The ICE Macan has been a hugely important product for Porsche, accounting for some 500,000 sales over its 10-year lifetime. It was also a big seller in China, a market in which Porsche’s sales dropped by almost 30% in 2024.

If Porsche does decide to reintroduce a new ICE Macan, it would mirror the approach taken by fellow Volkswagen Group brand Audi and be twinned with the Premium Platform Combustion-based third-generation Q5, which was launched alongside the new Q6 E-tron late last year Despite the uncertain market conditions globally, Porsche’s profit margin remains at a high level, hitting 14.1% during the first three quarters of 2024, with an operating profit of £3.35 billion from revenues of £23.7bn

The decision to re-evaluate its future line-up aligns with market trends in China, the world’s largest car market and EV market, where many car makers are introducing plug in hybrid or range-extender alternatives alongside EVs to cater to a broader customer base. 

Porsche’s electrification plans continue to face significant challenges. Along with Taycan production being heavily cut, the electric 718 Boxster and Cayman sports cars, initially scheduled for 2025, face delays due to supply-chain issues with battery supplier Northvolt, which recently filed for bankruptcy.

Porsche declined to comment on Autocar's report.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used Porsche Macan Electric cars for sale

 Porsche Macan 2.0T PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£43,950
29,560miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche Macan 3.6T V6 Turbo PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£26,495
59,700miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche Macan 2.0T PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£30,599
54,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche Macan 3.0 V6 S PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£22,995
72,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche Macan 2.9T V6 S PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£52,950
17,170miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche Macan 3.0T V6 S PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£35,199
65,078miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche MACAN 3.0T V6 S PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£44,990
28,477miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche MACAN 2.0T PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£34,495
42,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche Macan 3.0 TD V6 S PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£22,800
68,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 1198 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
Cobnapint 16 January 2025
As we get closer to 2030, or even 2035 if it gets moved back, you get the distinct impression that this ban on ICE just isn't going to happen.
tuga 16 January 2025
Not doing so to begin with was a huge mistake. They could have even have made it a ( PHEV ) hybrid only, using the 2.0L as the base engine and the Cayennes V6 for a " Turbo Hybrid ".

Definitely a missed opportunity, and you have to imagine that a very large percentage of their customers simply won't be there anymore in ( given development times, an ideal ) two years time.

Cobnapint 16 January 2025
It was always an option. I heard this rumour two years ago, I think they've already made the decision to put ICE in the EV platform.

Latest Reviews

audi s5 saloon review 2024 01
Audi S5
8
Audi S5
01 Mazda CX60 lead driving
Mazda CX-60
7
Mazda CX-60
Lamborghini Huracán
Used Lamborghini Huracan 2014-2019 review
8
Used Lamborghini Huracan 2014-2019 review
01 Ford Mustang Mach E Rally 2025 review lead front
Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally
7
Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally
Junior Elettrica front corner 3
Alfa Romeo Junior
7
Alfa Romeo Junior

View all car reviews