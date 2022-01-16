BACK TO ALL NEWS
Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition gives SUV extra design flair
Under the skin: new battery tech is self-healing and fast-charging

Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition gives SUV extra design flair

New colour scheme, bespoke alloy wheels and extra standard kit for the popular performance SUV
16 January 2022

The Porsche Cayenne has gained a new variant with bespoke platinum-themed design features and improved equipment as standard, available in both the standard and Coupé bodystyles.

The Cayenne Platinum Edition includes several bespoke design changes in satin-finish platinum, including its rear Porsche lettering, front air intakes, 21in alloy wheels and model designation. 

Other features, such as the sports-exhaust tailpipes and side window trims, are coloured black. 

The exterior paint can be selected in special metallic finishes of Jet Black, Carrara White, Mahogany, Moonlight Blue and Crayon. 

The Platinum Edition also includes a host of extras as standard, including eight-way electrically adjustable leather sports seats, a premium Bose surround-sound system, ambient lighting and a special analogue clock on the dashboard. 

The Porsche logo is also embossed onto the front and rear headrests, while the model also gains LED headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System, a panoramic roof and privacy glass.

Inside, it's finished in textured aluminium with silver-coloured trim. It also gains Crayon-coloured seatbelts, brushed aluminium door sills and a special Platinum Edition logo. 

The Platinum Edition can be selected with the same engines available on the standard Cayenne. 

A 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol V6 produces 335bhp, while the E-Hybrid combines a 3.0-litre petrol V6 with an electric motor and a 17.9kWh battery for a total of 455bhp.

A 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol producing 433bhp is also available. 

The Cayenne Platinum Edition starts at £69,230, while the Cayenne Coupé Platinum Edition kicks off at £70,350. 

Porsche Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne Turbo 2018 road test review hero front
The E-Hybrid starts at £77,330 for the standard SUV and £77,840 for the Coupé.

The Cayenne is the second model in Porsche’s model range to receive a Platinum Edition after the Panamera Turbo. 

Porsche Cayenne Turbo 2018 road test review hero front

Porsche Cayenne

The need for a hot SUV to stand out has never been greater. Is the new Cayenne Turbo up to it, or does Land Rover’s SVR division have the edge?

Read our review
