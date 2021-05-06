BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2022 Porsche Cayenne to bring design overhaul
UP NEXT
The greatest motor racing dynasties ever

New 2022 Porsche Cayenne to bring design overhaul

Stuttgart's big-selling performance SUV's looks will be brought into line with smaller Macan
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
6 May 2021

Porsche is preparing to usher in a mid-life round of updates for its largest model, the Cayenne, four years since the current 9Y0-generation car launched in 2017.

Spotted undergoing advanced on-road testing in light camouflage, the refreshed Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 rival looks set to gain a subtly redesigned front end incorporating reshaped LED headlights and unique daytime-running lights integrated into the air intake vanes. 

More significantly, at the rear - as spotted on a previous prototype earlier this year - the full-sized Cayenne SUV will likely adopt a completely overhauled rear that will bring it into line with the smaller Macan. The numberplate has been moved down to the bumper, which allows for a smoother bootlid that more closely resembles that of the newer Cayenne Coupé

The SUV will likely retain its distinctive wraparound rear light bar, which in these images appears to be hidden beneath the camouflage wrap. 

There has been no indication of any technical changes for the facelifted car, though it seems likely the Cayenne - which is offered exclusively with an automatic gearbox - will swap its conventional gear shifter for a much smaller item taken from the 911 flagship sports car. Subtle revisions for the dashboard, steering wheel, seats and infotainment are also all likely.

In terms of powertrains, the Cayenne Turbo could make way for a more potent Turbo S variant, as was the case for the closely related Panamera saloon last year. That would take the output of the most potent non-electrified Cayenne's 4.0-litre V8 from 542bhp to 621bhp, and could see the 0-62mph time drop below 4.0 seconds. 

Meanwhile, the Cayenne could gain a new 552bhp mid-range Cayenne S E-Hybrid plug-in model to bridge the gap between the entry E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid, following the lead of the Panamera. Expect an EV range in the region of 30 miles.

READ MORE

Porsche Cayenne review

2020 Porsche Panamera brings 621bhp Turbo S​

How Autocar made a Porsche Cayenne fly, as told by the pilot​

Used cars for sale

 Porsche Cayenne S Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S
2015
£27,400
78,857miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Cayenne S Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S
2014
£27,995
48,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Cayenne Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S
2015
£29,250
40,141miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S
2017
£32,395
58,813miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S
2016
£32,995
47,305miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S
2016
£35,990
20,799miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S
2018
£38,995
27,425miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Cayenne S Platinum Edition E-hybrid 5dr Tiptronic S
2017
£41,986
34,605miles
Petrol/plugin Elec Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S
2018
£42,990
27,534miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Volkswagen Golf R performance pack 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Golf R Performance Package 2021 UK review

1 Land Rover Defender Hard Top Commercial 90 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Defender Hard Top commercial 2021 UK review

1 Bentley Continental GT Speed 2021 UK FD hero front

Bentley Continental GT Speed 2021 UK review

1 Maserati Ghibli Hybrid 2021 UK FD static front

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid GranSport 2021 review

1 Toyota Mirai 2021 UK FD hero front

Toyota Mirai Design Premium 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Porsche Cayenne Turbo 2018 road test review hero front

Porsche Cayenne

The need for a hot SUV to stand out has never been greater. Is the new Cayenne Turbo up to it, or does Land Rover’s SVR division have the edge?

Read our review
Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Volkswagen Golf R performance pack 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Golf R Performance Package 2021 UK review

1 Land Rover Defender Hard Top Commercial 90 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Defender Hard Top commercial 2021 UK review

1 Bentley Continental GT Speed 2021 UK FD hero front

Bentley Continental GT Speed 2021 UK review

1 Maserati Ghibli Hybrid 2021 UK FD static front

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid GranSport 2021 review

1 Toyota Mirai 2021 UK FD hero front

Toyota Mirai Design Premium 2021 UK review

View all latest drives