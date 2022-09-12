New Volvo EX90: flagship electric SUV coming on 9 November

Volvo’s range-topping new electric car, based on the hugely popular Volvo XC90 SUV, will be called the EX90, the Swedish firm has confirmed ahead of its 2023 launch.
The electric SUV will be Volvo’s new flagship, the first to sit atop its new SPA2 platform, and be kitted out with safety technology never before seen on a production vehicle. It will be sold alongside a heavily refreshed version of the current XC90.
The EX90 will also play a fundamental role in Volvo’s goal to sell 600,000 pure-electric cars annually from 2025, as the brand pushes towards becoming a fully electric car maker by 2030.
Released as a production-ready version of the bold Concept Recharge shown in 2021, the new arrival will provide Volvo with a long-awaited entry into the increasingly important full-sized electric SUV segment, into which most premium-oriented manufacturers have launched their debut EVs in recent years.
Volvo’s existing pure EVs, the Volvo XC40 Recharge and coupé-backed Volvo C40 Recharge, sit a segment lower and use the same CMA platform as the conventionally fuelled XC40.
Some of the concept’s more outlandish and futuristic cues will be toned down for EX90 production – the four free-standing seats, for example. However, the skateboard-style architecture will offer new levels of interior space and flexibility, which concept designer Robin Page likened to a “Scandinavian living room feeling”.
To that end, the production car will ditch physical controls for a cleaner and simpler driver environment. Most of the functions will be controlled through a large-format central touchscreen using operating software developed by Google – as first adopted by the XC40 Recharge and Polestar 2.
Just as I thought. You spend billions of dollars building a new design language only to kill it totally with something that looks like a Kia. If the likes of Audi can desigb an electric SUV that is obviously an Audi why didn't Volvo? From the front this car could be anything. Volvo has utterly messed up.
Or, to put it another way. All the controls will be operated by irritating, confusing and dangerous on screen sliders often hidden behind other menus. Often forcing drivers to either stop to turn the heating up or risk a crash. Still, Volvo, it saves £100/vehicle so who cares? As Autocar leads the charge against the omni-present screens surpised they couldn't drag their heads away from the cut and past of the press release routine and take a critical look. This isn't a cleaner and simpler driver environment it's an accountant's wet dream.
They target a younger audience which doesn't have a screen disability.
By the way, are there any statistics with accidents caused by using the car's touch screen? As opposed to smoking or talking with the rear passengers, for example?
Also... The idea behind climate controls is that you set up your desired temperature and guess what? It keeps that temperature. If you need to adjust the temperature often you need to see a doctor, not drive a vehicle.
A compromised chassis will never be as good as from the ground up pure BEV, designed for one use only.