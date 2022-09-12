New Volvo EX90: flagship electric SUV coming on 9 November

Volvo’s range-topping new electric car, based on the hugely popular Volvo XC90 SUV, will be called the EX90, the Swedish firm has confirmed ahead of its 2023 launch.

The electric SUV will be Volvo’s new flagship, the first to sit atop its new SPA2 platform, and be kitted out with safety technology never before seen on a production vehicle. It will be sold alongside a heavily refreshed version of the current XC90.

The EX90 will also play a fundamental role in Volvo’s goal to sell 600,000 pure-electric cars annually from 2025, as the brand pushes towards becoming a fully electric car maker by 2030.

Released as a production-ready version of the bold Concept Recharge shown in 2021, the new arrival will provide Volvo with a long-awaited entry into the increasingly important full-sized electric SUV segment, into which most premium-oriented manufacturers have launched their debut EVs in recent years.

Volvo’s existing pure EVs, the Volvo XC40 Recharge and coupé-backed Volvo C40 Recharge, sit a segment lower and use the same CMA platform as the conventionally fuelled XC40.

Some of the concept’s more outlandish and futuristic cues will be toned down for EX90 production – the four free-standing seats, for example. However, the skateboard-style architecture will offer new levels of interior space and flexibility, which concept designer Robin Page likened to a “Scandinavian living room feeling”.

To that end, the production car will ditch physical controls for a cleaner and simpler driver environment. Most of the functions will be controlled through a large-format central touchscreen using operating software developed by Google – as first adopted by the XC40 Recharge and Polestar 2.