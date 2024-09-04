Petrol Volvo XC90 gets another outing with new look and tech

Volvo has heavily reworked the hugely successful XC90 SUV with a number of “fundamental changes”, including design and technology updates inspired by its new electric EX90 sibling.

The second iteration of the BMW X5 and Audi Q7 rival arrived in 2014, since when Volvo has sold close to a million examples of the large luxury SUV.

This new car is effectively a significant development of that model, sitting on the same SPA1 platform and retaining a choice of a plug-in hybrid and two mild-hybrid four-wheel-drive powertrains.

It comes as Volvo seeks additional flexibility amid the transition to electric cars.

The Swedish company had previously pledged to sell only EVs from 2030, but with the slowdown in the growth of the EV market, CEO Jim Rowan has now suggested that it could continue to sell some hybrid models after that date.

Rowan said: “We are not dogmatic about our 2030 ambitions. Most important is that we provide products that our customers want. We will be ready to go fully electric this decade, but if the market infrastructure and customer acceptance is not quite there, we can allow that to take a few more years.

“The transition to electrification will not be linear. Customers and markets are moving at different speeds, and therefore we will continue to invest in our hybrids so that wherever you are in your journey to electric driving, you can have a Volvo to suit your needs and your situations.”

Rowan added that the EX90 – first examples of which are now being shipped to customers – and updated XC90 would “provide customers with the options that best suit them” while giving Volvo “a balanced portfolio as we continue our transition towards full electrification".

The XC90 range will continue to be headed by the T8 PHEV, which twins a 306bhp four-cylinder turbo petrol engine with a 143bhp permanent magnet synchronous electric motor.