Volvo committed to electric future despite downturn in EV interest
Volvo committed to electric future despite downturn in EV interest

Boss Jim Rowan told Autocar that it’s "important for our sustainable future that we go fully electric"
James Attwood, digital editor
News
3 mins read
6 February 2024

Volvo is committed to its electric-only future and isn’t worried by recent weakening of demand for electric cars, boss Jim Rowan has said. 

The Swedish manufacturer intends for its EV sales mix to hit 50% by 2025 and 100% by 2030.

It sold 113,419 EVs last year, a 17% rise on 2022 and 16% of its total global sales.

Those sales came from two models, the Volvo XC40 Recharge and Volvo C40 Recharge, so the firm anticipates rapidly growing its EV sales with the new entry-level Volvo EX30 and flagship Volvo EX90 SUVs this year.

