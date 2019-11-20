Next-gen Corsa will be all-electric, says Vauxhall boss

The next sixth-generation Vauxhall Corsa is likely to be electric-only, according to the brand’s boss Stephan Norman, who also revealed he had no fears the impending PSA Group merger with FCA would have an adverse impact on Vauxhall.

The fifth-generation Corsa has just been launched, and itself is available with an 203-mile electric option alongside petrol and diesel alternatives.

Norman was emphatic when asked if the Corsa name could be used for an SUV instead of a hatchback in the future. “Absolutely not,” he told Autocar.

“With electrification, B-class and possibly even A-class segment cars will become more relevant.

“The next generation superminis, including the Corsa, will be all-electric. I truly believe that.”

But with small cars traditionally popular in big cities, charging infrastructure has regularly been cited as one of the major problems facing mainstream uptake in EVs - particularly how people living in blocks of flats can feasibly charge their electric car when on-street parking is the only option.

But Norman believes once governments decide to fully embrace infrastructure and put funding and schemes in place then progress will greatly accelerate.

“There will be a tipping point,” Norman said when asked about charging infrastructure.