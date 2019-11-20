Next-gen Corsa will be all-electric, says Vauxhall boss

The next sixth-generation Vauxhall Corsa is likely to be electric-only, according to the brand’s boss Stephan Norman, who also revealed he had no fears the impending PSA Group merger with FCA would have an adverse impact on Vauxhall.
The fifth-generation Corsa has just been launched, and itself is available with an 203-mile electric option alongside petrol and diesel alternatives.
Norman was emphatic when asked if the Corsa name could be used for an SUV instead of a hatchback in the future. “Absolutely not,” he told Autocar.
“With electrification, B-class and possibly even A-class segment cars will become more relevant.
“The next generation superminis, including the Corsa, will be all-electric. I truly believe that.”
But with small cars traditionally popular in big cities, charging infrastructure has regularly been cited as one of the major problems facing mainstream uptake in EVs - particularly how people living in blocks of flats can feasibly charge their electric car when on-street parking is the only option.
But Norman believes once governments decide to fully embrace infrastructure and put funding and schemes in place then progress will greatly accelerate.
“There will be a tipping point,” Norman said when asked about charging infrastructure.
scrap
No one will be making petrol
No one will be making petrol or Diesel engines in 2025? I don't believe you.
Ubberfrancis44
scrap wrote:
I think he means no pure combustion car. All will be either Hybrids or electrics.
I just love when those managment moguls spew rubish in the air, I dont think they even believe what they say.
artill
I will be amazed if in just
I will be amazed if in just over 5 years, the next Corsa has been replaced (or that they have stopped making the ICE versions) and that all thats left are EVs. I dont believe that a high proportion of the public want EVs yet. And i dont think that will be very different in 5 years time.
Nor do i believe the costs will be down to a level where they are affordable. Up until now hardly any Corsa sales have been over £15k, the EVs are another £10k. That difference would buy all the fuel that an ICE car uses in its lifetime. And by the time the majority of car sales are EV, the government wont be able to afford to give away all the Vat on purchase, not tax them annually, and take no fuel duty.
