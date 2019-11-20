Next-gen Corsa will be all-electric, says Vauxhall boss

MD Stephan Norman says next crop of Vauxhall superminis will be fully electric, including the Corsa line
Doug Revolta Autocar
21 November 2019

The next sixth-generation Vauxhall Corsa is likely to be electric-only, according to the brand’s boss Stephan Norman, who also revealed he had no fears the impending PSA Group merger with FCA would have an adverse impact on Vauxhall.

The fifth-generation Corsa has just been launched, and itself is available with an 203-mile electric option alongside petrol and diesel alternatives.

Norman was emphatic when asked if the Corsa name could be used for an SUV instead of a hatchback in the future. “Absolutely not,” he told Autocar.

“With electrification, B-class and possibly even A-class segment cars will become more relevant.

“The next generation superminis, including the Corsa, will be all-electric. I truly believe that.”

But with small cars traditionally popular in big cities, charging infrastructure has regularly been cited as one of the major problems facing mainstream uptake in EVs - particularly how people living in blocks of flats can feasibly charge their electric car when on-street parking is the only option.

But Norman believes once governments decide to fully embrace infrastructure and put funding and schemes in place then progress will greatly accelerate.

“There will be a tipping point,” Norman said when asked about charging infrastructure.

Our Verdict

Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall Corsa cornering

All-new Vauxhall Corsa raises its game with the end result being a classy supermini that’s decent to drive, but still short of the benchmark set by the Ford Fiesta

“When a decision is made it will happen unbelievably quickly. In 2025, no manufacturer will be making petrol or diesel engines.”

The fifth-generation Corsa faced a rushed development process, going from concept to the public road in just two-and-a-half years. This was due to the takeover of Vauxhall by the PSA Group.

Part of the rush was because if Vauxhall had not released a new Corsa and left the fourth-generation model on sale, the brand would have had to eventually pay royalties to General Motors - the owner of the brand when the previous Corsa was created. It is thought GM had no plans for a fifth-generation Corsa of its own. With the readymade CMP platform from the PSA Group which the new Peugeot 208 and DS 3 Crossback were built on, Vauxhall decided to press ahead with its plans for the Corsa using the same platform.

Norman ruled out bringing out an off-road styled variant of the Corsa in the same vein as Ford has done with the Fiesta Active. The new Mokka - in Norman’s words the “first sexy Vauxhall for 50 years” - will instead provide the alternative for buyers after a jacked-up, style-focused small SUV.

Vauxhall is in the midst of negotiations about merger between its parent company, the PSA Group, and FCA.

Norman confirmed talks were ongoing and a Memorandum of Understand is set to be signed by the companies in December. Norman believes Vauxhall won’t be troubled by it.

“It [the merger] won’t have an impact on Vauxhall. It might do in Italy, but elsewhere it shouldn’t have an impact.”

Norman also added that the merger could be a lengthy process, with PSA Group boss Carlos Tavares telling colleagues it could take another 12 months after signing the Memorandum of Understand in December for things to be made clear.

Join the debate

Comments
3

scrap

21 November 2019

No one will be making petrol or Diesel engines in 2025? I don't believe you.

Ubberfrancis44

21 November 2019
scrap wrote:

No one will be making petrol or Diesel engines in 2025? I don't believe you.

 

I think he means no pure combustion car. All will be either Hybrids or electrics.

 

I just love when those managment moguls spew rubish in the air, I dont think they even believe what they say.

artill

21 November 2019

I will be amazed if in just over 5 years, the next Corsa has been replaced (or that they have stopped making the ICE versions) and that all thats left are EVs. I dont believe that a high proportion of the public want EVs yet. And i dont think that will be very different in 5 years time.

Nor do i believe the costs will be down to a level where they are affordable. Up until now hardly any Corsa sales have been over £15k, the EVs are another £10k. That difference would buy all the fuel that an ICE car uses in its lifetime. And by the time the majority of car sales are EV, the government wont be able to afford to give away all the Vat on purchase, not tax them annually, and take no fuel duty.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

