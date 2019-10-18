Vauxhall to bring back VXR sub-brand as all-electric range

Performance version of the corsa-e will be followed by an upgraded Vivaro-e electric van in 2020
Steve Cropley Autocar
18 October 2019

Vauxhall’s revival of the VXR performance sub-brand will be as an all-electric line, with a variety of bodystyles planned, according to boss Stephen Norman.

As well as a hot version of the Corsa-e, arriving first next year, there will be a VXR version of the Vivaro-e electric van in 2020. It’s expected that the VXR branding will be used on the upcoming second-generation Mokka in electric form, too.

Autocar understands the focus of the changes will initially be more on cosmetic upgrades, but handling and performance revisions could feature on some models.

The decision to go all-electric for the Corsa VXR may have ramifications for sibling firm Peugeot, which was weighing up the two powertrain choices for a GTI version of its closely linked 208 supermini.

Norman also told Autocar that he believes his company’s recent emphasis on Britishness in advertising may pay dividends if the government decides to go for a ‘hard Brexit’ at the end of the month. He described the current UK car market as “incredibly difficult” and “not just overheated but absolutely scalding” as manufacturers struggle to clear large stocks, over-ordered at the beginning of the year.

Our Verdict

Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall Corsa cornering

All-new Vauxhall Corsa raises its game with the end result being a classy supermini that’s decent to drive, but still short of the benchmark set by the Ford Fiesta

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

“I believe September will be the last month of normal trading as we head into Brexit,” said Norman, “and after that, things could get really hard.”

However, as he sees an opportunity to capitalise on strengthened feelings of patriotism, there is an evolution of the ‘British brand since 1903’ advertising line to reinforce the brand’s roots.

READ MORE

Vauxhall to revive VXR performance line with hot Corsa 

Vauxhall boss: firm could benefit from a hard Brexit

New Vauxhall Corsa and Corsa-e make joint public debut 

Join the debate

Comments
1

Takeitslowly

18 October 2019

we miss you and your incredibly accurate and sensible posts...

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week