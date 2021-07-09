New 2022 Toyota GR 86 priced from just under £30,000

The new Toyota GR 86 has been priced up from just under £30,000 ahead of customer deliveries beginning in the UK in July.

A starting price of £29,995 lines the GR 86 up against mid-rung versions of its closest rival, the Mazda MX-5, and makes it comfortably one of the most affordable sports coupés currently on sale. Toyota recently confirmed it will sell the GR 86 for just two years in Europe as it does not readily comply with incoming crash regulations. Interested buyers should act "relatively quickly" to place their orders as a result.

A simple pricing structure sees the GR 86 offered in just one trim level which brings 10-spoke 18in alloys wrapped in Michelin PS4 tyres, an 8.0in touchscreen with smartphone integration, a reversing camera and blind spot monitor, LED adaptive headlights and a 7.0in digital gauge cluster.

Buyers can opt for an automatic gearbox for an extra £2090.

The rear-drive four-seater was revealed last year alongside the new second-generation Subaru BRZ, with which it was jointly developed and made its dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last year before Autocar drove it for the first time in prototype form a few months later in Spain.

The new BRZ won't be offered in Europe. Toyota claims the two models have been developed through a "friendly rivalry" and will both offer a "distinct driving feel".

While the original GT86 and BRZ used a 2.0-litre engine, the new version features Subaru’s horizontally opposed 2.4-litre four-cylinder petrol unit. The GR 86 offers 232bhp and 184lb ft, up from the GT86’s 197bhp and 151lb ft. It can do the 0-62mph sprint in 6.3sec, which is 1.1sec quicker than its predecessor.

Peak power is offered at 7000rpm, with the uit able to rev to 7400rpm. Japanese buyers will have a choice of six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes. The GR 86 also features Subaru's Eyesight driver assistance systems.