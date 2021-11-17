2022 Toyota bZ4X: pricing and specifications revealed

A day after unwrapping 15 new electric vehicle concepts, Toyota has priced up its first production EV ahead of UK sales beginning in 2022.

The bZ4X SUV will start from £41,950 with four specification levels: Pure, Motion, Vision and a limited Premiere Edition. A new electric four-wheel drive system called ‘X-mode’ has been introduced for the model, which Toyota says gives the bZ4X “class-leading off-road driving capability.”

Entry-level Pure models are front-wheel drive only and are equipped with 18in alloy wheels, an 8in touch screen multimedia system and a 7in digital drivers display as standard. Other basic features include a reversing camera, keyless entry and climate control with a remote operation function.

Drivers can choose front- or four-wheel drive on the next-step Motion specification, which starts from £45,750 and gains a rear spoiler and rear privacy glass. Inside, the model is fitted with heated front seats, ambient lighting and a wireless phone charging tray.

The Vision spec leads the regular bZ4X model line-up with 20in alloy wheels, heated and ventilated front seats with synthetic leather upholstery and an electric tailgate with a kick sensor. Safety is improved with rear parking sensors with automatic braking remote, and park assist is also standard. Prices start from £47,650.

Limited Premiere Edition models are available exclusively through Toyota’s online retail service and temporarily top the model range. Prices start from £51,550 and the trim level features all of the equipment of the Vision, gaining a premium, nine-speaker JBL sound system and a panoramic sunroof. Four-wheel drive is standard.

The bZ4X starred at the LA motor show earlier this year, showing off its radical design that was largely unchanged from the concept shown earlier this year.