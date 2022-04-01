BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2022 Toyota GR Corolla set for New York debut
UP NEXT
New 2023 Fiat electric supermini to join reborn Panda

New 2022 Toyota GR Corolla set for New York debut

300bhp Volkswagen Golf R rival will feature on the show floor less than a month after its reveal
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
5 April 2022

Toyota will publically debut the GR Corolla, its new Honda Civic Type R and Volkswagen Golf R rival, at the New York International Auto Show, later this month. 

A new entry to the fearsome hot hatchback segment, the long-awaited GR Corolla will take to the show floor on from 15 to 24 April, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan. 

The hot new take on the Toyota Corolla joins a quickly expanding line-up of hot Toyotas developed by the Gazoo Racing performance division, alongside the Toyota GR Yaris, Toyota GR Supra and Toyota GR 86 – but unlike those cars, it isn't destined for sale in Europe. 

Related articles

The latest entry to the ranks uses a single-scroll turbocharged 1.6-litre three-pot engine familiar from the acclaimed GR Yaris but with power hiked up substantially to 300bhp and torque boosted slightly to 273lb ft. 

The hikes come courtesy of a triple-exit exhaust, which reduces back pressure and improves exhaust flow, a new "multi-oil jet piston" cooling system, larger exhaust valves and a part-machined intake port. 

Power is sent to both axles through a six-speed manual gearbox, as in the GR Yaris, with an intelligent manual transmission (IMT) function, which essentially serves as a rev-matching function for smoother downshifts.

The top-rung Circuit Edition car is also equipped with a pair of Torsen differentials for improved grip and cornering response. 

The bespoke 18in sports wheels are wrapped in sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres and backed by ventilated, slotted performance brake discs gripped by four-piston aluminium callipers. 

Toyota has yet to confirm performance figures, but expect a 0-62mph time nudging 5.0sec. 

While the GR Corolla’s silhouette is more closely related to the car on which it's based than with the GR Yaris and regular Yaris, Toyota claims the “highly rigid body was specially constructed” for the new car.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 first drive lead

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review
01 Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review
01 toyota aygo x 1.0 exclusive

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review
1 Ford Focus MY22 UK first drive lead

Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2022 UK review

Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan T 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche Macan T 2022 review

Porsche Macan T 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Toyota Corolla hybrid hatchback 2019 road test review - hero front

Toyota Corolla

Toyota's new British built hatchback sees the world’s best-selling nameplate return as a rebranded hybrid hatchback

Read our review
Back to top

Over standard, it features extra welds around chassis joints and more extensive use of structural adhesive between various components.

It’s also said to be lighter than the standard Corolla without compromising strength or safety.

Lightweight materials are used throughout, taking the standard GR Corolla to a kerb weight of 1474kg, and the Circuit Edition takes that ethos further with a forged carbonfibre roof panel and an aluminium bonnet and front doors. 

Car Review
Toyota Corolla
Toyota Corolla hybrid hatchback 2019 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

The rally-inspired visual makeover introduces black trim details, gaping intakes on the bonnet and sides, heavily flared wheel arches and, most obviously, a prominent wing stretching out over the rear screen. 

That’s matched by motorsport-inspired tweaks to the cabin, including a leather-trimmed GR steering wheel, GR-badged seats and aluminium pedals; and on the Circuit Edition, suede seats and a shift knob signed by Toyota president Akio Toyoda. 

Used cars for sale

 Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Icon Tech 5dr
2019
£14,395
27,677miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Icon Tech 5dr
2019
£14,888
25,060miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Icon Tech 5dr
2019
£15,495
13,714miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Design 5dr
2019
£15,990
10,361miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Icon Tech 5dr
2019
£16,995
6,231miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Icon Tech 5dr
2019
£17,000
12,104miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Icon Tech 5dr
2019
£17,000
7,492miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Design 5dr
2019
£17,495
15,930miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Icon Tech 5dr
2019
£17,500
3,362miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
13
Add a comment…
The Colonel 3 April 2022
Toyota will only sell three GR models in a given market at any one time. So in Europe they sell the GR Yaris, GR 86, and GR Supra. In the US, and much of Asia, the GR Yaris is not sold so there's room for the GR Corolla. In Japan once the build of the GRMN Yaris is complete room will be made for the GR Corolla for one year where the regular GR Yaris will pick up again.
Peter Cavellini 3 April 2022
The Colonel wrote:

Toyota will only sell three GR models in a given market at any one time. So in Europe they sell the GR Yaris, GR 86, and GR Supra. In the US, and much of Asia, the GR Yaris is not sold so there's room for the GR Corolla. In Japan once the build of the GRMN Yaris is complete room will be made for the GR Corolla for one year where the regular GR Yaris will pick up again.

Guess they must be more popular in the Eu then?, because I don't see many new Yaris or GR86 or the Supra for that matter, drop the Supra for the Corolla, or is that competition for the GR Yaris?

Peter Cavellini 3 April 2022

Jus5 have to wait n see then, won't we?, I can't see why it wouldn't come here, there's obviously interest in the Car, and it doesn't look like all the other stuff pounding it way up the Roads.

Paul Dalgarno 1 April 2022

Probably great to drive, but thank the lord it's not coming. The Civic Type R has the fugly area of the market well covered. Nasty and tacky looking thing. 

Latest Drives

1 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 first drive lead

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review
01 Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review
01 toyota aygo x 1.0 exclusive

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review
1 Ford Focus MY22 UK first drive lead

Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2022 UK review

Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan T 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche Macan T 2022 review

Porsche Macan T 2022 review

View all latest drives