New Volkswagen ID 2 EV tipped for 15 March reveal

Volkswagen is expected to reveal its ID 2 urban electric car in an event on 15 March, in which the brand will detail its new design language and future plans.
Autocar previously reported that the long-awaited EV, which has been completely redesigned inside and out, is set to be previewed by a new concept car this month. The event’s social media tag (#VWforthepeople) suggests Volkswagen is now ready to show the revised mass-market hatchback.
Scheduled to go on sale in 2025 at a targeted base price of €22,500 (£19,970) in today’s money, the compact five-seater is being lined up to get the Golf name, according to Wolfsburg insiders.
Autocar sources have also confirmed that the Volkswagen ID 2 will be the first VW based on the MEB-Plus platform – an updated version of today’s widely used MEB electric car structure that features new LFP (lithium iron phosphate) prismatic battery cells and charging speeds of up to 200kW, among other developments.
Nothing is official at this stage, but Autocar has been told that a number of different naming combinations for the production version of the ID 2 have been proposed in internal meetings in recent months, including the ID Golf nomenclature first alluded to by Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer in an interview with Autocar in October 2022.
At the time, Schäfer, who took control of Volkswagen in July after his predecessor, Ralf Brandstätter, was appointed to head up the company’s Chinese operations, said: “The Golf name has huge value. The recognition it receives at [customer] clinics – people absolutely understand what we are talking about. So to change the name to something completely different doesn’t make sense.”
The initial suggestions were that the Golf name may be reserved for the Volkswagen ID 3 facelift. However, this was denied by Autocar sources, who said “the true value of the Volkswagen Golf lies in a car the size of the ID 2”.
Maybe this car (if it does sell for £20,000) is the climax of a great pricing scam, which was to increase prices to ridiculous levels during times of supply issues (thus still make big profits from selling less cars) then when the supply issues melt away, launch a model that suddenly looks like an absolute bargain because people no longer question paying £20,000 for a tiny supermini car, let alone an electric one.
So it will be £28k and available in 2025, that's if they even bother to engineer a right hand drive version. But it's the right size, not too heavy and most importantly not a crossover.
Right now though I think the interest is in what's about to come out of China...
Isnt this more or less the exact same article that was on here two or three weeks ago?