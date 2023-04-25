BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Skoda Elroq is small electric crossover on sale in 2024

Skoda Enyaq's MEB-based baby brother tipped to offer a 300-mile range and be priced from around £35,000
25 April 2023

Skoda is readying an all-electric successor to the Karoq as its second bespoke EV, kicking off a new era of electric cars for the Czech firm that will see four new models arrive by 2026.

Hitting showrooms next year, the long-awaited compact SUV – now confirmed to take the Elroq nameplate – will be the first production car to feature the brand’s new “Modern Solid” rugged design language.

Previewed on last year's Skoda Vision 7S concept – itself arriving in production form in 2026 – this will include a more rugged front end (named Tech Deck), large skidplates front and rear, as well as swollen, squared-off arches and a raised 4x4-esque profile.

Skoda design boss Oliver Stefani previously told Autocar that the minimalistic and functional look “conveys a sense of security and radiates strength” while also “enhancing the aerodynamics of the vehicles we will be adding to our portfolio in the future”.

“Through our new brand identity, we’re getting ready for the electric future,” said marketing boss Martin Jahn. “With the new styling, we’re taking the brand to the next level.”

The Elroq will give Skoda a footing in the hugely competitive – and growing – electric compact SUV segment, competing with rivals including the Jeep Avenger, Mini Aceman and Ford Explorer.

It will likely be offered with a 77kWh battery for a range of around 300 miles in its most efficient guise – similar to its Skoda Enyaq iV sibling, with which it will share the majority of its parts.

Like the Enyaq, the MEB-based SUV is expected to be offered with several power outputs, with the most powerful – potentially gaining the vRS nameplate – potentially bringing a dual-motor set-up with 296bhp and 339lb ft. Though, notably, the Karoq it replaces has only ever been two-wheel drive.

Skoda will also launch a new 86kWh battery in its EVs next year, beginning with the Enyaq, which could also make its way into the Elroq to give a range of more than 370 miles. 

Officially, it will be the third electric car Skoda has launched, although its first, the tiny Skoda Citigo-e iV, was withdrawn from sale not long after it was launched in 2020.

Following the Elroq in Skoda’s new-look EV offering, there will be a £22,000 entry-level compact urban crossover in 2025, and in 2026 an Octavia-sized electric estate and a production version of the Vision 7S MPV concept. Facelifts of the Enyaq iV SUV and coupe have also been confirmed for 2024.

Pricing for the Elroq will be detailed closer to launch, but a mid-£30,000 start point looks likely, based on similarly conceived cars on sale today. 

