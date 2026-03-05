BACK TO ALL NEWS
Next Volkswagen Golf previewed for the first time
Cupra Born facelift brings more buttons and range boost

Next Volkswagen Golf previewed for the first time

Ninth-generation family hatch will offer a choice of ICE and EV powertrains and is likely to arrive in 2028

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
3 mins read
5 March 2026

The first official image of the ninth-generation Volkswagen Golf has been released.

The silhouetted image, released by German trade union IG Metall, was shown to Volkswagen workers on Wednesday during a meeting where the car maker reiterated its commitment to the Wolfsburg factory, which will continue to build the Golf. 

Autocar understands the new model will be launched in 2028 and it is set to be offered with ICE and electric power.

The image reveals key changes compared with the design of today’s Mk8.5 Golf, including a more prominent roof spoiler and a bluff rear end. These tweaks are likely to be aimed at improving the car’s aerodynamic performance, vital to increasing an electric car’s efficiency and therefore its maximum range.

The car in the photo is likely to be the EV variant because the wheels are shown to be further apart than on the current Golf. This is a feature of VW's new SSP architecture on which the Golf EV is due to sit, allowing for more interior space. 

Volkswagen Group design chief Andreas Mindt has previously suggested that the final design will draw on the brand’s incoming range of affordable electric cars – the ID Polo, ID Cross and the production version of the ID 1 – as well as previous Golfs.

Mindt has referenced the Mk7 Golf as a cornerstone, saying: “The Mk7 is kind of a masterpiece, because it resembles all the best elements from history, but it’s still a fresh design.”

He has also vowed that all future Volkswagens will feature physical controls for key functions such as air conditioning and the volume of the infotainment system.

The next-generation Golf is due in 2028. The EV will feature an 800V electrical architecture and more advanced battery technology, boosting range and improving charge rates.

A combustion-engined Golf will continue to be offered alongside the new EV, although this will be a heavily updated version of the current model. Its design will be revised to more closely match that of the EV, and it is tipped to employ a range of hybrid powertrains.

The EV is expected to be named ID Golf to clearly differentiate the two versions, in keeping with the ID Polo.

Autocar rendering shows what the new ID Golf could look like

Key to the ID Golf’s SSP underpinnings is a new software architecture developed in collaboration with US electric car firm Rivian. It is said to allow for much greater control over a car’s hardware, giving more flexibility to update its characteristics through over-the-air (OTA) updates. Rivian, for example, has already used OTA updates to rework the suspension of its R1T pick-up, altering its ride and handling.

VW Group tech chief Kai Grünitz has previously said: “With OTA updates I can introduce new functionality to our customers even after they bought the car, without them needing to bring it in for a service. That means it’s really the next step.”

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

Comments

Comments
3
Add a comment…
Andrew1 5 March 2026
It looks more aerodynamic than the current one, which makes sense. But the relatively long bonnet, while keeping the usual Golf proportions, will limit the interior space compared to the electric competition at that time.
The wheels looked to have been pushed to the extremities, which the EV platform allows, so it will have more interior space than the current Golf. Just not as much as other electric hatchbacks with a cab-forward design.
catnip 5 March 2026

One of the appealing characteristics of the Golf, up to and including the MK7, was a chunky compactness. This has been lost with the current model, which to me looks somewhat 'stretched', and much less Golf-like. Its interesting that they're referencing the Mk7, maybe the Mk8, like the Mk3, will be the one VW doesn't want to talk about in the future.

Bob Cholmondeley 5 March 2026

New Golf, is going to be Golf shaped. What a surprise!

