New Volkswagen Golf GTI: order books open for Mk8 hot hatch
New Ford Puma ST lands with 197bhp

New Volkswagen Golf GTI: order books open for Mk8 hot hatch

Eighth-generation GTI now on sale from £33,460, with deliveries starting next month
James Attwood, digital editor
News
5 mins read
24 September 2020

Volkswagen has opened order books for the new, eighth-generation Golf GTI, customer deliveries of which will start later this year.

The newest version of the genre-defining hot hatchback is based on the Mk8 Golf, which was unveiled last year. It sticks closely to the established GTI template for the model, retaining the Volkswagen Group’s familiar ‘EA888’ turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine and sending power to the car's front wheels exclusively.

However, the standard version of the new GTI features all the additions fitted to the GTI Performance version of the Mk7 Golf, including boosts in power to 242bhp (from 228bhp) and torque to 273lb ft (from 258lb ft), a limited-slip differential and upgraded brakes.

To please enthusiasts further, the GTI retains a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, although a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic is again optional.

Prices start from £33,460 for the six-speed manual and versions equipped with the DSG seven-speed dual-clutch automatic begin at £34,960. Both cars have a 155mph top speed, with the DSG being slightly faster to 62mph, at 6.2sec.

Automatic models will arrive with customers first in October, with manual cars following a month later.

According to VW's technical chief, the eighth-generation car is more of a “true GTI” than its highly regarded predecessor.

“The Golf 8 is a big step from the Golf 7 and the step forward we took with the new GTI is bigger than with the normal Golf,” Matthias Rabe, Volkswagen’s technical boss, told Autocar. “It was very important for us to ensure we made the GTI a perfect car for everyday use, but one that was still a true sporty car.

“The new car will be more GTI than its predecessor, and not only from the looks. You will feel it when you drive it.”

Car review
Volkswagen Golf GTI

Volkswagen Golf GTI

Can the hottest Volkswagen Golf GTI ignite the passion and reclaim its crown now lost to the Ford Focus ST?

Read our review
The GTI uses the same upgraded version of the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform as the regular Golf Mk8, with suspension by MacPherson struts at the front and multi-links at the rear. It’s also fitted with a new Vehicle Dynamics Manager, which controls the electric differential lock (XDS) and optional adaptive dampers (Dynamic Chassis Control) to improve the balance between maximum comfort and driving dynamics.

Volkswagen’s engineers have also reworked the steering, making it more direct in a bid to improve both response and feedback.

The GTI will form a GT trio with the new GTD diesel and GTE petrol-electric plug-in hybrid, which Volkswagen expects will account for around 15% of Golf sales.

The designs of the three performance models have been brought into line by way of a bespoke front bumper, a roof spoiler and other flourishes. While the GTI retains its familiar red styling accents, including for a new illuminated bar running across the front grille, the GTD uses silver and the GTE blue.

The GTI also continues with its classic twin tailpipes and red brake calipers, with the latter now featuring on the GTD and GTE, too. Each model sits on 17in alloy wheels as standard, and 18in and 19in versions are also available. As with the regular Golf, there are no longer three-door versions of the GTI, GTD and GTE.

All three GT models feature the upgraded electronics and technology introduced on the standard Golf, including a number of new driver assistance and safety features.

This also means that many of the physical buttons and switches inside are replaced by a larger central touchscreen and touch-sensitive panels.

The GTI features the Golf’s top-spec 10.0in infotainment touchscreen as standard, while the GTD and GTE come with the 8.25in version but can be upgraded.

Meanwhile, the standard 10.25in digital instrument display features a GTI mode that highlights the rev counter.

A new sports steering wheel has been added, while the manual gearlever retains the traditional ‘golf ball’ knob. For the first time, the GTI, GTD and GTE will all be offered with differing varieties of tartan trim, with the traditional red stitching of the GTI replaced by grey and blue in the GTD and GTE respectively.

The GTD features a new version of Volkswagen’s 2.0-litre TDI engine that produces 197bhp (up from 181bhp) and 295lb ft. It’s fitted with two selective catalytic reduction filters and has new turbocharging and cooling systems; Volkswagen claims these changes improve fuel economy and reduce NOx emissions by around 80%.

The GTD is offered with the dual-cluch automatic gearbox only and is intended as the ‘endurance athlete’ of the Golf family, having a claimed range of more than 500 miles.

The GTE (details of which were revealed when the standard Golf was launched) has received a hike in output over its predecessor to make a combined 242bhp and 295lb ft. Its powertrain comprises a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine making 148bhp and a electric motor making 114bhp. The latter is powered by a 13kWh lithium ion battery. With almost twice the capacity of the battery in the previous GTE, this allows for around 37 miles of electric-only running.

As well as making room for a lower-powered plug-in hybrid model (which won’t be offered in the UK), this performance increase makes the GTE a match for the GTI. Rabe said this move is intended to make it a true alternative to the traditional performance Golf.

Furthermore, both the GTD and GTE use the same chassis, suspension and dynamic set-ups as the GTI.

Volkswagen had considered a hybrid powertrain for the GTI but instead decided to focus on upgrading the GTE. Rabe said a mild-hybrid petrol engine was ruled out for the GTI because most of the benefits of such a system come at lower speeds, so they wouldn’t enhance the driving performance that enthusiasts expect of the GTI.

In light of the upgrades made to the base GTI, Volkswagen will no longer offer a GTI Performance. A higher-spec version of the machine in line with the outgoing Golf TCR will arrive later this year, but it will receive a new badge, since Volkswagen no longer races in any TCR-specification touring car series. Volkswagen sources hint that the Clubsport suffix will be revived, although that’s subject to final approval.

While Volkswagen is tight-lipped about this model, a previous leaked product plan showed that it will be tuned for 296bhp, a 0-62mph time of less than 6.0sec and a top speed of 155mph.

The new four-wheel-drive Golf R range-topper, honed by Volkswagen’s R division, will be revealed later this year.

Opinion: Why the new Golf GTI isn't the car of the future 

Q&A: Volkswagen tech boss on the new Golf GTI and hot hatches

New Volkswagen Golf range to be topped by 400bhp R Plus

Volkswagen ID R sports car to pioneer secret battery tech 

Comments
15

BlahBlah43

27 February 2020
The GTI must have been developed on a shoestring budget. Carryover everything but add weight, complexity, and screens. The VW way. I mean 14hp bump is nothing especially when you can buy them from the factory with a tune giving you much more power on the prior gen. I guess this is the result of Dieselgate

rsmith

27 February 2020
BlahBlah43 wrote:

The GTI must have been developed on a shoestring budget. Carryover everything but add weight, complexity, and screens.

Sorry to disappoint you, but this is the way of all manufacturers. I haven't read any kerb weights vs the last one, so cannot qualify that - but there could be weight savings elsewhere, who knows. Sure its similar though.

soldi

27 February 2020

Almost the same power and price.

Even if this car is a bit bloated compared to the Toyota, should make for an interesting head to head test.

xxxx

27 February 2020
Yaris is in a smaller segment, is only 3 doors and is more bare-bones, the price isn't known either.

Great they didn't go down the PHEV route afterall with GTi! On the downside it's a confused design with a complicated front and a simple rear.

xxxx

27 February 2020
Meant Hybrid not PHEV

Takeitslowly

2 March 2020
xxxx wrote:

Meant Hybrid not PHEV

When I call you a fool, I mean it. Fool.

Jimbbobw1977

27 February 2020

Why does it look so sad and dumpy? 

abkq

27 February 2020
I am sorry to see the mark 7 go, a perfectly proportioned and detailed car. Not so this mark 8

289

27 February 2020
.....agreed abkq, visually very disappointing and as usual bigger equals better (not).
I think purely from a design point of view, this is the least inspiring version since the awful Mk.3.
Three different wheel patterns shown here all bloody awful (fussy in Japanese way), plus awful digital dashboard and fairground bumper car lights scattered across the nose.
Mk 1,2 and 4 still the best GTI landmarks, this has lost its way.

jason_recliner

28 February 2020
abkq wrote:

I am sorry to see the mark 7 go, a perfectly proportioned and detailed car. Not so this mark 8

Perfectly proportioned? Nah! It looks so dumpy unless it is tinted and slammed on huge wheels. The current Corolla shows how a family hatch can be styled to look light, dynamic, and interesting. The Mk7 Golf looks like a basic render was done, but they forgot to do the surfacing! The stodgy Mk 7 (and Mk 3 - Mk 6!) prove that styling cures from fridges, toasters and apartment blocks aren't appropriate for personal transport.

