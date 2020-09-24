New Volkswagen Golf GTI: order books open for Mk8 hot hatch

Volkswagen has opened order books for the new, eighth-generation Golf GTI, customer deliveries of which will start later this year.
The newest version of the genre-defining hot hatchback is based on the Mk8 Golf, which was unveiled last year. It sticks closely to the established GTI template for the model, retaining the Volkswagen Group’s familiar ‘EA888’ turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine and sending power to the car's front wheels exclusively.
However, the standard version of the new GTI features all the additions fitted to the GTI Performance version of the Mk7 Golf, including boosts in power to 242bhp (from 228bhp) and torque to 273lb ft (from 258lb ft), a limited-slip differential and upgraded brakes.
To please enthusiasts further, the GTI retains a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, although a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic is again optional.
Prices start from £33,460 for the six-speed manual and versions equipped with the DSG seven-speed dual-clutch automatic begin at £34,960. Both cars have a 155mph top speed, with the DSG being slightly faster to 62mph, at 6.2sec.
Automatic models will arrive with customers first in October, with manual cars following a month later.
According to VW's technical chief, the eighth-generation car is more of a “true GTI” than its highly regarded predecessor.
“The Golf 8 is a big step from the Golf 7 and the step forward we took with the new GTI is bigger than with the normal Golf,” Matthias Rabe, Volkswagen’s technical boss, told Autocar. “It was very important for us to ensure we made the GTI a perfect car for everyday use, but one that was still a true sporty car.
“The new car will be more GTI than its predecessor, and not only from the looks. You will feel it when you drive it.”
BlahBlah43
Unimpressed
rsmith
.
Sorry to disappoint you, but this is the way of all manufacturers. I haven't read any kerb weights vs the last one, so cannot qualify that - but there could be weight savings elsewhere, who knows. Sure its similar though.
soldi
Can’t wait for head-to-head with GR Yaris
Almost the same power and price.
Even if this car is a bit bloated compared to the Toyota, should make for an interesting head to head test.
xxxx
Not really
Great they didn't go down the PHEV route afterall with GTi! On the downside it's a confused design with a complicated front and a simple rear.
xxxx
Source
Takeitslowly
xxxx wrote:
When I call you a fool, I mean it. Fool.
Jimbbobw1977
Why does it look so sad and
Why does it look so sad and dumpy?
abkq
I am sorry to see the mark 7
289
@ abkq
I think purely from a design point of view, this is the least inspiring version since the awful Mk.3.
Three different wheel patterns shown here all bloody awful (fussy in Japanese way), plus awful digital dashboard and fairground bumper car lights scattered across the nose.
Mk 1,2 and 4 still the best GTI landmarks, this has lost its way.
jason_recliner
abkq wrote:
Perfectly proportioned? Nah! It looks so dumpy unless it is tinted and slammed on huge wheels. The current Corolla shows how a family hatch can be styled to look light, dynamic, and interesting. The Mk7 Golf looks like a basic render was done, but they forgot to do the surfacing! The stodgy Mk 7 (and Mk 3 - Mk 6!) prove that styling cures from fridges, toasters and apartment blocks aren't appropriate for personal transport.
