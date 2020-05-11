New Toyota Highlander to come to UK as all-wheel-drive hybrid

Toyota has unveiled the European-spec version of the latest Toyota Highlander – and confirmed that the model will be offered in the UK for the first time.

The fourth iteration of the large SUV was unveiled at the New York motor show last year and uses the same TNGA-K Global Architecture platform as the Camry saloon. While popular in North America and other regions, the previous-generation Highlander was offered in only a handful of European markets.

When the new Highlander goes on sale in the UK and Western Europe early next year, it will be offered with only a 241bhp petrol-electric hybrid powertrain and four-wheel-drive. Toyota claims WLTP CO2 emissions of 146g/km and a two-tonne towing capacity. Full technical specifications and performance figures are yet to be disclosed.

The Highlander uses Toyota's latest hybrid powertrain, featuring a 2.5-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine and electric motors mounted on both axles. The rear motor is used to operate the variable four-wheel-drive system. The system will offer four drive modes, including a Trail function, along with an EV-only mode.

The SUV is 4950mm long, 1930mm wide and and 1730mm high. It features a 658-litre boot and a total luggage capacity of 1909 litres when the second and third rows of seats are folded flat. The second row of seats can slide by 180mm to add extra leg room for the third row. The car sits on 20in alloy wheels.

Toyota says the interior features a large number of storage compartments, with USB ports for the front and second row of seats. Other equipment available includes a head-up display, wireless phone charging, an infotainment system offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cooled front seats and a digital rear-view mirror.

The Highlander also features Toyota's Safety Sense package of driver assistance systems, which includes pre-collission detection, adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance.

The decision to bring the Highlander to Britain part of Toyota’s renewed focus on its strong heritage with both hybrids and SUVs. Along with the recently revealed Yaris Cross, it joins the C-HR, RAV4 and Land Cruiser in Toyota’s expanded SUV range.

Toyota says that UK pricing and specification will be finalised closer to the launch in early 2021.