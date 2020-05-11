New Toyota Highlander to come to UK as all-wheel-drive hybrid

Large SUV to go on sale here for first time next year, with 241bhp petrol-electric powertrain and all-wheel-drive
James Attwood, digital editor
11 May 2020

Toyota has unveiled the European-spec version of the latest Toyota Highlander – and confirmed that the model will be offered in the UK for the first time.

The fourth iteration of the large SUV was unveiled at the New York motor show last year and uses the same TNGA-K Global Architecture platform as the Camry saloon. While popular in North America and other regions, the previous-generation Highlander was offered in only a handful of European markets. 

When the new Highlander goes on sale in the UK and Western Europe early next year, it will be offered with only a 241bhp petrol-electric hybrid powertrain and four-wheel-drive. Toyota claims WLTP CO2 emissions of 146g/km and a two-tonne towing capacity. Full technical specifications and performance figures are yet to be disclosed. 

The Highlander uses Toyota's latest hybrid powertrain, featuring a 2.5-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine and electric motors mounted on both axles. The rear motor is used to operate the variable four-wheel-drive system. The system will offer four drive modes, including a Trail function, along with an EV-only mode.

The SUV is 4950mm long, 1930mm wide and and 1730mm high. It features a 658-litre boot and a total luggage capacity of 1909 litres when the second and third rows of seats are folded flat. The second row of seats can slide by 180mm to add extra leg room for the third row. The car sits on 20in alloy wheels.

Toyota says the interior features a large number of storage compartments, with USB ports for the front and second row of seats. Other equipment available includes a head-up display, wireless phone charging, an infotainment system offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cooled front seats and a digital rear-view mirror.

The Highlander also features Toyota's Safety Sense package of driver assistance systems, which includes pre-collission detection, adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance.

The decision to bring the Highlander to Britain part of Toyota’s renewed focus on its strong heritage with both hybrids and SUVs. Along with the recently revealed Yaris Cross, it joins the C-HRRAV4 and Land Cruiser in Toyota’s expanded SUV range.

Toyota says that UK pricing and specification will be finalised closer to the launch in early 2021.

Driven this week

  • Jaguar F-Type 2020 road test review - hero front
    8 May 2020
    Car review
    Jaguar F-Type
    Jaguar gives its top-of-the-range sports car more poke and sharper handling
  • Audi RS4 Avant 2020 first drive review - hero front
    5 May 2020
    First Drive
    Audi RS4 Avant 2020 review
    Great everyday appeal and usability but also compellingly rapid and with...
  • Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4 2020 road test review - hero front
    1 May 2020
    Car review
    Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4
    Vauxhall beats the pack to the plug-in crossover niche. How much does it...
The original Highlander was launched in the US and Japan in 2000 and for a period was the firm's best-selling SUV, before being overtaken by the RAV4. It's also popular in Australia. In certain markets, including Japan and Australia, it's called the Kluger, because Hyundai has already trademarked the Highlander name for a trim level on the Terracan.

Comments
adrian888

11 May 2020

Two tonne capacity and real world ability are not quite the same and i still remain to be convinced a petrol hybrid can tow as effecively as a diesel. I know of many caravanners who have fallen for petrol hybrids only to revert to diesel. 

Expression

11 May 2020

Why do Toyota (and others) feel the need to make SUVs look so aggressive?  With it's awkward overhangs, confused front end with angry headlights, no real ground clearance and therefore deep bodysides, it looks a clumsy, hideous mess.  

 

Expression

11 May 2020

Why do Toyota (and others) feel the need to make SUVs look so aggressive?  With it's awkward overhangs, confused front end with angry headlights, no real ground clearance and therefore deep bodysides, it looks a clumsy, hideous mess.  

 

A34

11 May 2020

So if you want a medium sized road-focused SUV majoring on economy and reliability over style and heritage, this is what you need. Probably preferable over an Audi or BMW in the real world. Might be in with a chance post-COVID when the PCP plans for expensive German SUV ornaments go through the roof!

Peter Cavellini

11 May 2020

 Sorry Toyota, but, this car is a mess inside and out, it's all angles, we'd call it a committee car, like there's been three or four designers working on it at the same time, this is one that should never got out of the Studio.

