New Toyota Yaris Cross SUV revealed as Nissan Juke rival

Toyota has unveiled the new Yaris Cross, a small SUV designed for the European market that will feature a hybrid powertrain and offer all-wheel-drive.

The new Nissan Juke and Ford Puma rival, originally due to be revealed at this year’s cancelled Geneva motor show, is built on the Japanese firm’s TNGA-B platform and shares a number of common parts with the similar-sized Yaris supermini.

The Yaris Cross will be offered with the same 1.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid powertrain as the Yaris when it goes on sale in the UK later this year. Pricing details are yet to be revealed.

Toyota says the model blends its small car and SUV heritage, and will sit below the C-HR in its crossover range.

Full story and images to follow.

READ MORE

New 2020 Toyota Yaris revealed with ground-up redesign

Autocar's top ten compact crossovers

Toyota Corolla 2020 long-term review​