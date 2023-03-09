New sub-£22,500 Volkswagen ID 2all concept to be revealed tonight

Volkswagen will reveal a new ID 2all concept tonight that previews a future urban electric compact car set to cost less than £22,500 (€25,000) and showcases the brand's new design language.

The new machine is scheduled to go on sale in around 2026. It is expected to be built on the new MEB Entry version of the revamped MEB-Plus platform that features LFP (lithium-iron-phosphate) prismatic battery cells and charging speeds of up to 200kW, among other developments.

Speaking during Volkswagen's annual press conference, brand boss Thomas Schäfer confirmed the concept would be named the ID 2all, building on the event's social media tag – #VWforthepeople – in showing the model's focus at reaching a mass market.

It is unknown yet if the model will retain the ID 2 tag when it goes into production. Autocar has been told that a number of naming combinations for the production version of the ID 2 have been proposed in internal meetings in recent months, including the ID Golf nomenclature first alluded to by Schäfer in an interview with Autocar in October 2022.

At the time, Schäfer, who took control of Volkswagen in July after his predecessor, Ralf Brandstätter, was appointed to head up the company’s Chinese operations, said: “The Golf name has huge value. The recognition it receives at [customer] clinics – people absolutely understand what we are talking about. So to change the name to something completely different doesn’t make sense.”

The initial suggestions were that the Golf name may be reserved for the Volkswagen ID 3 facelift. However, this was denied by Autocar sources, who said “the true value of the Volkswagen Golf lies in a car the size of the ID 2”.

In place of the controversial crossover design previewed by the VW ID Life concept at the 2020 Munich motor show, the heavily revised VW ID 2 is set to receive a more conventional hatchback shape developed by a team of designers under the guidance of Volkswagen’s new design boss, Andreas Mindt.