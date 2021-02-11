BACK TO ALL NEWS
New BMW iX1 electric crossover prepares for launch by 2023

New Skoda Fabia teased in first official image

Fourth iteration of Czech supermini due shortly with revised styling, new powertrains and upgraded tech
James Attwood, digital editor
News
1 min read
11 February 2021

Skoda has released the first teaser image of the new Fabia before unveiling of the fourth-generation supermini in the coming months.

The Czech firm has released a single darkened silhouette of the car, which will be the first Fabia based on the Volkswagen Group's MQB-A0 platform that's also used for the current Seat Ibiza and Volkswagen Polo. 

While the teaser image doesn't reveal many details of the car's styling, spy shots taken recently show that it will undergo a major overhaul to bring it in line with Skoda's latest design language, including a new, larger front grille.

Skoda says the switch to the new platform means that the Fabia will grow "in all dimensions", highlighting that the boot will be 50 litres larger than the 330 litres offered currently. It has also promised greater interior space for passengers.

The new Fabia will use the latest generation of the Volkswagen Group's petrol engines, with most models using versions of the turbocharged three-cylinder TSI unit. In a bid to keep the Fabia affordable, Autocar understands it's unlikely that any of the initial engines will feature electrification.

Skoda has confirmed that the engines will be offered with either a manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

