New sketches show 2020 Skoda Octavia’s design

Skoda’s biggest-selling model will be moving to an all-new generation for 2020, and new design images reveal the car’s overhauled exterior.

Skoda has released a pair of design sketches that preview the new look of the next-generation Octavia, due to be revealed and hit showrooms next year.

The sketches confirm our initial suspicion, based on earlier spy shots, that the new car takes influence from the Skoda Superb. At the front, the 2020 Octavia ditches the controversial split headlamp design of the current car in favour of single units. These bookend a much larger grille, which brings the car into line with the rest of the range, while the influence of the Superb is clear in a new clamshell bonnet.

The Superb-esque accents are developed in the Octavia’s profile, particularly in the saloon version depicted here. The car appears to have deeper swage lines and more contours compared to the outgoing model, and an overall look that is more angular. In the estate version, spotted earlier this year in testing, a rear spoiler wraps around the sloping rear window. In both models, the tailgate and tail-light design bears no resemblance to today’s Octavia.

It’s not expected that the fourth-gen Octavia will grow in exterior dimensions, as it’ll make use of an updated version of the MQB platform used by today’s model - and the next-generation Golf. However, VW insiders tell us that the Mk8 Golf will use a greater percentage of lightweight metal, reducing kerbweight by around 50kg - that could also be the case for the Octavia.

We’ve yet to see the Octavia’s interior in any form, but we can see from the new Scala that it will feature a new interior design with a greater variety of materials and newly developed infotainment. Like its smaller sibling, the 2020 Octavia should be one of the first VW Group models with the ability to update itself over the air, while it is also likely to offer wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.