British engineering firm RML Group has revealed the first production version of the GT Hypercar, a dramatically overhauled Porsche 911 Turbo S inspired by Le Mans 24 Hours racers, at Salon Privé.

The new car, which draws inspiration from both the Porsche GT1 that won Le Mans in 1998 and modern Le Mans Hypercars, was developed under the RML P39 codename and was previously shown in prototype form. RML claims that in simulations the GT Hypercar is capable of lapping the Nürburgring Nordschleife in the low 6min 30sec range.

Compared with a 911 Turbo S, the GT Hypercar features a new carbonfibre body, an extended wheelbase and wider front and rear tracks. The road-legal car also gains bespoke active aerodynamics, a large front splitter and an adjustable rear spoiler.

The GT Hypercar will be limited to a production run of 30 units and the model shown at Salon Privé in Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, is one of 10 RML 40th Anniversary Special Editions. Those versions will be priced from £495,000 each, excluding VAT and the donor car.

How RML's new 900bhp monster is made

That means it featured bespoke interior details, along with the optional Performance Pack and Track Pack, which adds selectable ride height adjustment and a rear roll cage and removes the rear seats. Thanks to tuning work done in partnership with Litchfield Motors, power is also boosted from 900bhp in the ‘standard’ GT Hypercar to 907bhp, while the model also offers more than 738lb ft of torque.

The GT Hypercar shown at Salon Privé also features extensive bespoke styling elements, including a purple roof, a carbon tinted bonnet, gold wheels and hand-painted gold badging. As with the other 40th Anniversary Special Edition models, it sits on forged alloy wheels measuring 20in at the front and 21in at the rear.

The P39 development name reflects that the GT Hypercar is the 39th project car produced by RML Group since it was founded as a racing team in 1984 – although because many of those cars were produced for customers and are subject to confidentiality agreements, it is one of the first the firm has put its own name to.