How to build and buy RML’s new 900bhp, £540k monster

There are few meeting rooms in the British motoring industry that Paul Dickinson hasn’t graced.

A real automotive lifer, he started at the Rover Group as an apprentice in 1997 then moved to Jaguar Land Rover’s finance department when the company was bought by BMW.

Dickinson would later go on to play a pivotal role in bringing the acclaimed LRX concept to production as the Range Rover Evoque.

More recently he spent time at Bentley, where he was central to the conception and growth of the Mulliner coachbuilding division, and he was then finance boss at Group Lotus during the period when it was launching its new Chapman Bespoke division.

Wellingborough-based RML Group – a lesser-known and more ‘backstage’ engineering operation, historically rooted in motorsport – may on the face of it seem to be a strange place for him to end up.

Appointed as group CEO in June last year at around the same time as RML was acquired by a US investor, he gives a fairly concise summary of his job description. “My remit,” he says, “is to grow this business.”

That doesn’t just mean Dickinson will lean on his finance experience to swell the company coffers, though; it’s more about branching out into new business areas, claiming a bigger share of its markets and becoming more of a household name.

Historically, motorsport engineering was this outfit’s bread and butter, and RML is best known for its race-based collaborations with the likes of Nissan and Chevrolet, scoring British Touring Car Championship titles and Le Mans 24 Hours class wins.

But today racing accounts for just 10% of RML revenues, and work is well under way to diversify the firm’s output and ensure it’s participating in as many ‘races’ as possible – just not so much on the track these days.