The RML Group has unveiled the P39, a drastically overhauled Porsche 911 Turbo S that’s claimed to be capable of lapping the Nürburgring quicker than the 911 GT3 RS.

Inspired by the GT1 race cars of the mid-1990s, as well as the current crop of Le Mans Hypercars, it has received a radical makeover with an all-new carbonfibre body.

Its wheelbase has been extended by 25mm, contributing to an overall increase in length of 170mm and boosting stability at high speeds.

The front and rear tracks have been stretched by 100mm each to improve the car’s handling, although the body is only 90mm wider than that fitted to the 911 Turbo S.

RML has also fitted 20mm-wider tyres at either end to help the P39 put its extra power down.

The new body has been designed to maximise downforce, with bespoke active aerodynamics systems at either end. Up front is a splitter that extends itself by up to 75mm, netting a 13% increase in downforce at high speeds. The rear spoiler, meanwhile, can add up to 60% more downforce while at its most aggressive angle of attack. The two combine for a 35% overall increase in downforce, RML told Autocar.

There's also a driver-activated system that adjusts the rear spoiler for a 56% reduction in drag, said to be worth an additional 10mph of top speed; and the suspension can be lowered to suck the car more closely to the road, for even more downforce.

In all, the changes net a total of 923kg of downforce at 177mph – an increase of 719kg compared with the 204kg produced by the 911 Turbo S at the same speed.

The 911 Turbo S’s twin-turbocharged 3.7-litre flat six has also been overhauled, gaining a new pair of turbochargers and revisions to the intercoolers, manifolds, catalytic converters and engine management system.

It produces 900bhp and 738lb ft (or 1000Nm) of torque – increases of 259bhp and 148lb ft over the 911 Turbo S.