New Renault 5: retro urban EV to launch in 2024 with 134bhp

The new Renault 5 will arrive in 2024 with a 134bhp front-mounted motor, which should provide it with similar performance to today's Renault Zoe supermini.

Priced from around £18,500, the 5 has been confirmed to receive the new ePT-100kW motor, built at the Cléon engine factory which has produced powertrains for compact Renault models since the early 1960s.

The factory already produces the more potent ePT-160kW motor used by the Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric, and Renault has said it will be building more than one million EV units per year by 2025.

The firm has also confirmed plans for an ePT-200kW (268bhp) motor to start rolling down the line in 2027 but hasn't yet said which model will receive this. It has been developed in partnership with engineering firm Valeo and is said to contain no rare metals.

The 5 was first shown as a concept at the Munich motor show last year. Set to be part of a major new plan to revive Renault's fortunes, it will sit on the Renault Group's new CMF-BEV platform for small electric cars.

Company boss Luca de Meo said the use of the new platform and revamped battery tech will enable the firm to sell the 5 for about 33% less than a current Zoe - which costs £27,505 at entry level.

Renault has also confirmed that the new 5 will use new powertrain technology and nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) batteries, which it claimed will dramatically reduce the cost per kWh to around £58 by 2030.

Renault added that the 5 will have a range of around 400km (248 miles).

The 5 Prototype takes styling and design cues from the Clio’s predecessor that Renault produced from 1972 to 1996. It's set to be one of 14 new models – including seven EVs – that the French brand will launch by 2025.