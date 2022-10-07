BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2023 Dacia Jogger hybrid primed for Paris debut

New Renault 5: retro urban EV to launch in 2024 with 134bhp

Renault's Cléon factory will produce EV motors for style-focused 5 city car and 4 crossover
James Attwood, digital editor
News
4 mins read
7 October 2022

The new Renault 5 will arrive in 2024 with a 134bhp front-mounted motor, which should provide it with similar performance to today's Renault Zoe supermini.

Priced from around £18,500, the 5 has been confirmed to receive the new ePT-100kW motor, built at the Cléon engine factory which has produced powertrains for compact Renault models since the early 1960s.

The factory already produces the more potent ePT-160kW motor used by the Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric, and Renault has said it will be building more than one million EV units per year by 2025. 

The firm has also confirmed plans for an ePT-200kW (268bhp) motor to start rolling down the line in 2027 but hasn't yet said which model will receive this. It has been developed in partnership with engineering firm Valeo and is said to contain no rare metals. 

The 5 was first shown as a concept at the Munich motor show last year. Set to be part of a major new plan to revive Renault's fortunes, it will sit on the Renault Group's new CMF-BEV platform for small electric cars. 

Company boss Luca de Meo said the use of the new platform and revamped battery tech will enable the firm to sell the 5 for about 33% less than a current Zoe - which costs £27,505 at entry level.

Renault has also confirmed that the new 5 will use new powertrain technology and nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) batteries, which it claimed will dramatically reduce the cost per kWh to around £58 by 2030. 

Renault added that the 5 will have a range of around 400km (248 miles).

The 5 Prototype takes styling and design cues from the Clio’s predecessor that Renault produced from 1972 to 1996. It's set to be one of 14 new models – including seven EVs – that the French brand will launch by 2025. 

It will also be joined by a new version of the Renault 4 supermini, called the 4ever.

The French firm originally revealed the new 5 concept during the unveiling of the Renaulution plan devised by de Meo last year, hailing it as a key part of Renault’s push for 30% of its sales to be of electric vehicles by 2025.

De Meo, who during his time at Fiat was key in reviving the Fiat 500, said: “I know from experience that reinventing a cult products lights a fire under the whole brand. This is a cult vehicle at a price many can afford. And this is only the beginning for the whole Renault brand.”

The 5 is an electric-only model, with a design that features numerous references to various versions of the original 5, including the cult classic Supercinq and R5 Turbo versions, albeit given a modern EV twist. The front headlights are modelled on the original design, while there's a front-mounted EV charging port located where the radiator grille was placed on the original. 

Renault design chief Gilles Vidal said: “The design of the Renault 5 Prototype is based on the R5, a cult model of our heritage. This prototype simply embodies modernity, a vehicle relevant to its time: urban, electric, attractive.”

The showcase features wider rear wheel arches and a red stripe livery that nods to the R5 Turbo hot hatch, hinting at the prospect of a high-performance version of the new model. Indeed, performance brand Alpine confirmed that it is working on its own version of the 5, which will arrive shortly after the standard car, using the same 215bhp powertrain as the Mégane E-Tech Electric. 

Described as a city car, the model will replace the hugely successful Zoe EV as the firm’s compact electric hatch. 

The history of the Renault 5

The original Renault 5 was launched in 1972, designed to fill the sizeable gap between the Renault 4 and the Citroën 2CV in the French small car market. Renault engineers were given a brief to develop a small car that would meet the needs of the widest range of the French car buying public possible.

The final design remained close to the original sketches from designer Michel Boue, with a slightly unconventional design. Under the bodywork, the R5 used many of the mechanicals from the Renault 4 and Renault 6 and featured front-wheel-drive with a choice of two engines.

The car was a huge hit: by 1980, it was one of the best-selling cars in the world. In 1976, it also spawned the Renault 5 Alpine (branded the 5 Gordini in the UK), one of the world’s first true hot hatches.

That was followed in 1980 by the R5 Turbo, a cult classic rally homologation special that featured a mid-mounted turbocharged engine in the passenger compartment behind the driver.

The second generation of the 5, known as the Supercinq, was launched in 1984 with a revised look and built on a new platform. It was effectively replaced as Renault’s lead supermini by the Clio, which was launched in 1990, although the Supercinq remained on sale in some markets until 1996.

Join the debate

Comments
45
Add a comment…
Andy_Cowe 7 October 2022

The standard Renault 5 looks quite a sporty car as it is, so I hope the ePT-160kW motor from the Megane is offered as an option, with the ePT-200kW in the Alpine version (the story as currently edited says the ePT-160kW will be in the Alpine).

ianp55 27 June 2022

It would have been good to see what the interior of the 5 is like,externally it's an excellent design,hope that most of the concept's design makes the production car

Tristan Hunt-Walker 23 June 2022

It looks like a Honda E from the side. You don't see many of them, do you?  

As for the £18,500 estimated price tag, that would be a drop of more than £10,000 compared to the Zoe which the Renault 5 is meant to replace. That would be like Porsche saying the new electric Macan will have a starting price of around £35,000. Simply delusional. 

ianp55 27 June 2022

Probably the reason you don't see too many Honda E's around is it's price nearly £37k for the Advance trim line and the pitiful battery range coupled with little interior space must count to why so few are on our roads. Honda UK's kamikazi approach to the UK market has resulted in a nearly 75% reduction in sales here in Blighty over the past twenty years,so really all the E has to rely on is it's good looks to sell, I'd be surprised if it's on sale here for long.   

