The incoming Renault 5 supermini has been spotted testing in the UK for the first time, ahead of customer deliveries beginning in the coming months.

The French brand’s next small EV – which Autocar will drive for the first time in a matter of weeks – will rival the likes of the Mini Cooper E and Fiat 500e.

It is the first in a wave of retro electric cars coming from Renault over the next few years.

In just a few weeks, it will be joined by a new Renault 4, using much of the same technical make-up. Based on the Renault 4Ever concept, it will sit higher and wider, in a bid to capture a share of the ever-popular compact crossover market.

After that will come an evolved version of the similarly nostalgic Twingo concept.

The 5 was revealed in production guise at the Geneva motor show earlier this year, remaining faithful to the acclaimed concept from 2021.

Renault is aiming to defend its position in the increasingly competitive small car market, and the 5 is testament to the company’s commitment to providing affordable cars in the EV era.

The launch price of €25,000 (approximately £21,400) in Europe is expected to translate to less than £25,000 when it arrives in the UK. That will make it one of the most affordable EVs on the market, undercutting some of today’s cheapest.

Platform

The 5 is based on a new EV architecture dubbed Ampr Small (formerly CMF-BEV), which shares much of its core structure with that used for the Nissan Juke and Renault Clio.

Using the fundamentals of an existing platform is said to have cut development costs by 30%, compared with engineering a bespoke platform like that which underpins the £28,195 Fiat 500e.

Renault engineers say driver engagement was a priority in the development of the 5, which is why it has multi-link suspension at the rear, rather than the torsion beam design used on the Clio.