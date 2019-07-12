New Nissan Juke previewed ahead of September unveiling

Nissan's long-awaited new Juke has been previewed in a first official image that gives a glimpse at the crossover's front-end design.
The darkened shot, released along with a confirmation of a 3 September debut for the car, shows a sleek LED headlight design that echoes the dual-light layout of the outgoing car but with a more modern twist.
The Mk2 Juke, designed at Nissan's London studio, will go on sale in early 2020, a few months after the unveiling. It's the replacement for a model that has been on sale with relatively few changes since 2010.
Disguised test cars have shown that the Renault Captur rival's design will evolve the distinctive shape of today's car but remain recognisable. Details such as Nissan's V-Motion grille, adapted from the Micra, will be brought in, while the rear end will have a more angular look.
In an exclusive interview last year, Nissan's global design boss, Alfonso Albaisa, claims the second-generation Juke “doesn’t look too much like the last one”, adding: “It doesn’t look like IMx [an electric crossover concept unveiled in 2017] or the new Leaf, either. It’s an urban meteor with a nasty attitude.”
jason_recliner
"Urban meteor with a nasty attitude"
Nice to know not all stylists are wankers!
Aussierob
Let’s hope
It looks nothing like that.
i wouldn’t want to be the pedestrian struck by one of those front corners. Is there no law about minimum radii for front end design? I guess there can’t be, seeing some of the sharp edges designed in: perhaps Lamborghini are among the worst offenders. But then it’d only be your lower legs that got chopped off....
Robbo
Aussie Rob - a view from down under
WallMeerkat
Aussierob wrote:
I doubt SUV designers and buyers care much for pedestrian safety. Their natural hunting ground is on the school run, ironically their bonnet lines are much the same height as the kids :(
rybo1
Juke
An ugly car made even uglier.
LJames
They still havent fixed those
They still havent fixed those ipecac headlights
Jameson
Lanehogger
Erm....
Looks like the lovechild of the Ssangyong Tivoli and one of Nissan's GTR concepts. Thank God this is only a rendering and hope that the real version doesn't look quite so hideous as this. Or the current model.
Smajr
No point to this guesswork!
As ever, there is very little value in these 'this is how is could look' flights of fancy. The new Juke could also look like a parsnip cable-tied to a roller-skate.
Carmentator
Mikey C
I'm glad to hear the next
I'm glad to hear the next generation won't be made more bland which is often the way, as "company executives" try to make interesting/divisive designs more "mainstream"
catnip
Mikey C wrote:
Same here. AE have been peddling an image which is basically the current model with some adjustments reflecting Nissan's other recent models, so hopefully they're completely wrong. I love the bit about they'd have to call it" Nancy" if it was just evolutionary, probably the first time I've heard a car designer say anything 100% spot on.
ahaus
Looks like the a Volvo XC40 redesigned by Lexus stylists
Yes, that is an Autocar speculative rendering so it’s why we see a disjointed mashup of different cars in there. There has been trends where many car makers are following design cues from other car makers.
Japanese car makers have long left the classic but bland side profile styling of BMW and its huffmeister kink of the 2000’s which Lexus brought a daring and jolting look of sharp folds and creases as if it was either designed by an origami artist or if it has been crumpled in an accident — Lamborghini was the first to define this style and much later Cadillac had its own mild version of it.
Today other car makers are following this techno/Transformer-like design theme.
I much prefer the timeless beauty of clean flowing lines and simple elegant details. Everyone wants attention these days, like it or not.
