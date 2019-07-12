New Nissan Juke previewed ahead of September unveiling

The second instalment of Nissan's hugely popular crossover will have new platform, fresh design and interior overhaul
by Lawrence Allan
12 July 2019

Nissan's long-awaited new Juke has been previewed in a first official image that gives a glimpse at the crossover's front-end design. 

The darkened shot, released along with a confirmation of a 3 September debut for the car, shows a sleek LED headlight design that echoes the dual-light layout of the outgoing car but with a more modern twist. 

The Mk2 Juke, designed at Nissan's London studio, will go on sale in early 2020, a few months after the unveiling. It's the replacement for a model that has been on sale with relatively few changes since 2010.

Disguised test cars have shown that the Renault Captur rival's design will evolve the distinctive shape of today's car but remain recognisable. Details such as Nissan's V-Motion grille, adapted from the Micra, will be brought in, while the rear end will have a more angular look. 

In an exclusive interview last year, Nissan's global design boss, Alfonso Albaisa, claims the second-generation Juke “doesn’t look too much like the last one”, adding: “It doesn’t look like IMx [an electric crossover concept unveiled in 2017] or the new Leaf, either. It’s an urban meteor with a nasty attitude.”

Our Verdict

Nissan Juke

Nissan Juke

With its exaggerated styling, the Nissan Juke takes the notion of a crossover in a new direction

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Albaisa quashed a rumour that the Juke replacement had been reviewed and rejected, saying: “[The Juke] is certainly coming soon. But it didn’t get ‘sent back’. I’m not sure where that story came from. It’s a very cool car, and it still has all of its attitude.”

The original Juke was introduced at the 2010 Geneva motor show and helped to boost the popularity of supermini-sized SUVs. In terms of sales, that class grew tenfold across Europe between 2010 and 2016, and by 2022, it's expected to double in size from its 2016 level of 1.13 million units.

Juke sales have exceeded 100,000 per year in Europe four times to date, and the styling of the Sunderland-built car was considered an important contributor to that.

“Our job was easier with the first one, because there was nothing else like it,” Albaisa told Autocar. “And that car’s success was so huge even given how polarising it looked. The second one couldn’t be derivative or evolutionary and still be a Juke. We’d almost have to change its name to Nancy otherwise.”

The new Juke is likely to be built on a stretched version of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s CMF platform, as used by the new Renault Clio. It's expected to shun the naturally aspirated petrol engines that have accounted for much of its sales volume so far, instead using the turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder and 1.3-litre four-cylinder units used in the Qashqai

A 1.5-litre 109bhp diesel is likely to be offered, too, while four-wheel drive will be kept for automatic models higher up the range.

Albaisa wouldn’t confirm whether the new Juke would be previewed by a show car, in the same way that the Qazana concept displayed at the 2009 Geneva motor show was used to test the water for the production car that followed. Given the riskiness of the original Juke’s styling and how well established the model has become, it’s likely that Nissan will maximise the impact of the new Juke by keeping it under wraps until the last moment.

Read more

Nissan Juke review

Nissan hybrids in the pipeline as brand expands electrification push

Nissan Qashqai review

Join the debate

Comments
24

jason_recliner

28 August 2018
Haha!

Nice to know not all stylists are wankers!

Aussierob

28 August 2018

It looks nothing like that.

i wouldn’t want to be the pedestrian struck by one of those front corners. Is there no law about minimum radii for front end design? I guess there can’t be, seeing some of the sharp edges designed in: perhaps Lamborghini are among the worst offenders. But then it’d only be your lower legs that got chopped off....

Robbo

Aussie Rob - a view from down under

WallMeerkat

22 February 2019
Aussierob wrote:

It looks nothing like that.

i wouldn’t want to be the pedestrian struck by one of those front corners. Is there no law about minimum radii for front end design? I guess there can’t be, seeing some of the sharp edges designed in: perhaps Lamborghini are among the worst offenders. But then it’d only be your lower legs that got chopped off....

Robbo

I doubt SUV designers and buyers care much for pedestrian safety. Their natural hunting ground is on the school run, ironically their bonnet lines are much the same height as the kids :(

rybo1

28 August 2018

An ugly car made even uglier.

LJames

21 February 2019

They still havent fixed those ipecac headlights

Jameson

Lanehogger

28 August 2018

Looks like the lovechild of the Ssangyong Tivoli and one of Nissan's GTR concepts. Thank God this is only a rendering and hope  that the real version doesn't look quite so hideous as this. Or the current model.

Smajr

28 August 2018

As ever, there is very little value in these 'this is how is could look' flights of fancy. The new Juke could also look like a parsnip cable-tied to a roller-skate.

Carmentator

Mikey C

28 August 2018

I'm glad to hear the next generation won't be made more bland which is often the way, as "company executives" try to make interesting/divisive designs more "mainstream"

catnip

28 August 2018
Mikey C wrote:

I'm glad to hear the next generation won't be made more bland which is often the way, as "company executives" try to make interesting/divisive designs more "mainstream"

Same here. AE have been peddling an image which is basically the current model with some adjustments reflecting Nissan's other recent models, so hopefully they're completely wrong. I love the bit about they'd have to call it" Nancy" if it was just evolutionary, probably the first time I've heard a car designer say anything 100% spot on.

ahaus

28 August 2018

Yes, that is an Autocar speculative rendering so it’s why we see a disjointed mashup of different cars in there. There has been trends where many car makers are following design cues from other car makers.

Japanese car makers have long left the classic but bland side profile styling of BMW and its huffmeister kink of the 2000’s which Lexus brought a daring and jolting look of sharp folds and creases as if it was either designed by an origami artist or if it has been crumpled in an accident — Lamborghini was the first to define this style and much later Cadillac had its own mild version of it.

Today other car makers are following this techno/Transformer-like design theme. 

I much prefer the timeless beauty of clean flowing lines and simple elegant details. Everyone wants attention these days, like it or not.

Pages

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week