Mitsubishi Mirage given revamped look and tech for 2020

The Mitsubishi Mirage has been updated for 2020 with a refreshed look and new interior tech, although it's set to retain its current engine.

The revamped version of the Hyundai i10 rival has been revealed ahead of its public debut at the Thailand motor show in Bangkok and is due to go on sale in the UK early next year.

The Mirage has been given an exterior styling revamp to reflect Mitsubishi’s current Dynamic Shield design concept, featuring a redesigned grille and new LED headlights designed to make the car appear wider. The city car also gets a new-look rear bumper, new 15in alloy wheels and two new paint colours.

Mitsubishi has revamped the interior in a bid to make it more user-friendly, including redesigning the front armrests. Upper trim levels feature a new-look fabric and synthetic leather upholstery, while the firm’s new Smartphone Display Audio infotainment system will be available as an option. That comes with a 7.0in touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The 79bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine will continue as the sole powerplant offered in the UK, with either a manual or CVT automatic gearbox. Full UK specifications and pricing are due to be revealed early next year.

The Mirage will be displayed in Thailand alongside the Attrage, its saloon sibling, which isn’t sold in the UK.

