The Renault Symbioz. Which one is that again? So many new Renault crossovers have been launched in recent years with new names that it can be hard to keep up with.
The Symbioz is the small crossover that's based on the same underpinnings as the Renault Clio and Renault Captur (another small Renault crossover itself) and slots between the Captur and the Renault Austral in the Renault range.
Why so many crossovers? Renault says it's no different to the Volkswagen Group in offering numerous models that overlap with one another to one degree or another but the difference is Renault has just one brand to offer the mainstream and the VW Group has several. Fair enough.
The Symbioz looks more smaller Austral than bigger Captur and a good deal more mature than the latter. At the time of its launch, one Renault designer called it "more rational and less emotional", which one could read for being a bit boring.
It has been conceived for families and fleet buyers, with upright, boxy proportions, decent interior space and hybrid power. But does it live up to these credentials while truly differentiating itself from talented competition?
The Renault Symbioz line-up at a glance
There are three specifications of Symbioz: Techno, Techno Esprit Alpine and Iconic Esprit Alpine. All cars get 18in alloys, a 10.4in infotainment display running Google's automotive software, a 10.25in instrument display and a six-speaker stereo system.