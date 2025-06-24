Thanks to an update, the Symbioz’s 158bhp full-hybrid system gets more power and performance than its rather lacklustre predecessor as well as lower CO2 emissions.

The combustion engine itself is paired with two electric motors, which draw their power from a 1.4kWh battery that is 0.14kWh larger than the old one, so you can run on electricity for longer periods. This makes journeys quieter and more economical, particularly at town speeds, Renault claims, alongside the fact the engine uses 5% less fuel than before.

This version of the Symbioz now covers 0-62mph in 9.1sec and there is a noticeable difference in performance - and general urgency - from pretty much any speed from before.

Make no mistake: it isn’t ever assertively quick - and nor was it designed to be. But now the Symbioz is much more comfortable in its skin than before and is easily brisk enough to mix it with the Qashqai or Kia Niro hybrid.

The problem is, it makes such a racket doing it. It's so noisy under any kind of meaningful throttle load that it has you and your passengers wincing. One passenger even asked if the car was broken.

It isn't an involving powertrain in any way. There is no option to change the ratios on the four-speed automatic gearbox yourself and will appeal only to those who just like to select ‘D’ and then turn up the radio, which you'll need to to drown out the sound of the powertrain.

Only if you let it settle into an unremarkable, unhurried, everyday kind of travelling pace with little to no downward movement of the throttle pedal does the powertrain noise disappear.

The transition between electric and combustion power feels seamless but doesn't sound it. One major problem is that the gearbox has been programmed to change from first to second at just over 30mph, which means that if you're travelling in a 30mph speed zone, the engine is much noisier than you want it to be. You're hoping it will flick back into EV mode for the blissful sound of silence.

The mild hybrid model uses a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a gearbox-mounted electric motor for a combined 138bhp.

This powertrain feels far more refined, never feels lethargic and has just enough poke for most situations. However, we suspect it would begin to struggle if you weighed it down with a family and their luggage.

The mild hybrid sends its power to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. The shift action is woollen and vague but the clutch pedal has an intuitive, positive action that's easy to get used to.