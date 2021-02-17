BACK TO ALL NEWS
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander reinvented for fourth generation

Latest version of seven-seat SUV unveiled for North American market, but not destined for UK
17 February 2021

The new Mitsubishi Outlander SUV has been revealed ahead of its April debut in North America, with the Japanese car maker claiming the fourth-generation car is completely new from the ground up.

This Outlander marks a new chapter for Mitsubishi, which is using the latest version of its flagship vehicle to introduce a fresh design language that will be rolled out across the rest of its line-up.

The ‘Dynamic Shield’ design features a bolder face than that of the previous model, with chrome styling integrated with new, ultra-slim LED headlights.

"Based on the product concept 'I-Fu-Do-Do,' which means authentic and majestic in Japanese, the all-new Outlander has been crafted into a reliable SUV with significantly upgraded styling, road performance and a high-quality feel to satisfy the needs of customers who want to expand their horizons and take on challenges of every kind," said Mitsubishi CEO Takao Kato. "With the launch of the all-new Outlander, we will first expand our sales in the North American market and then aim for global growth."

In addition to the styling, Mitsubishi says the new car is “the best-equipped, most thoughtfully engineered vehicle the company has ever developed”.

The new Outlander uses a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine, with top-spec models boasting four-wheel drive. Six different driving modes are offered to give drivers the best possible performance in all conditions. Even two-wheel-drive models get five driving modes.

The Outlander has seven seats as standard, as well as 18in wheels, USB-A and USB-C charging sockets and 11 airbags throughout the vehicle.

Available equipment includes a 12.3in digital instrument display and a 9.0in infotainment screen. This offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, with wireless device charging included.

Among the other options are 20in wheels, semi-aniline leather seats, Mitsubishi’s driver assistance system with adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assistance, navigation integrating what3words technology, a 10-speaker Bose audio system and a 10.8in head-up display.

Prices start from $25,795 (about £18,600) in North America, with the car set to reach other markets at a later date. However, that won’t include Europe because Mitsubishi has frozen imports into the continent in order to cut costs.

That’s in spite of the previous-generation Outlander being one of the most popular plug-in hybrid vehicles on sale, selling in its thousands even in the face of increased competition from newer electrified models.

Pecheur7 17 February 2021

That Big grill really stands out

xxxx 17 February 2021

And the 2021 to 2026 award for worst front end goes to.....

