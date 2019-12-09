New Mercedes-Benz GLA to be revealed today

Recent spyshots show updated design for second-generation BMW X2 rival
11 December 2019

The new Mercedes-Benz GLA will be officially revealed later today (11 December), with recent spyshots and a design sketch giving an early glimpse of the BMW X2 rival. 

Although still featuring some front and rear disguise, the recent shots show that the crossover's shape takes inspiraton from the A-Class hatchback it shares a platform with, while the headlights are slimmed down variants of those found on the new GLB SUV

The car sits lower to the ground than its predecessor, but Mercedes has previously confirmed that the GLA's roofline is more than 10 centimetres higher off the ground, allowing for enhanced headroom and a more upright seating position in line with larger SUV models. Leg room is said to have been improved as well, despite the model being 1.5cm shorter overall than the outgoing car. 

Earlier this year, spy photographers captured the interior of the compact crossover for the first time. The image shows that the dashboard is also set to be very similar to that of the A-Class and Mercedes' other new compact models, featuring rounded air vents and the twin touchscreens of the MBUX system.

The new GLA will join Mercedes' MFA platform-based range alongside the A-Class hatchback, A-Class saloonCLA four-door coupé, CLA Shooting Brake estate and B-Class MPV.

Our Verdict

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Merc's first compact crossover might enter at the premium end of the class, but it faces tough competition from established entries like the Nissan Qashqai

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

It now sits below the GLB, the largest car on that platform and a new, fully fledged rival to the BMW X1 and Audi Q3. That leaves the GLA to compete with smaller compact crossovers such as the Audi Q2 and Ford Focus Active and is why it likely has a lower, more car-like profile.

Minimal technical details of the GLA have been released, but we know it will be closely linked to the A-Class in terms of interior design and technology, engines and gearboxes. That means it will adopt Mercedes' latest touchpad and voice-controlled MBUX infotainment system, alongside more advanced safety features and increased material quality.

The engine range will kick off with a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol unit developed in conjunction with the Renault-Nissan Alliance. This will likely be available in two states of tune, while a 2.0-litre engine will top out the range for the time being. A 1.5-litre diesel will also be offered. 

Later on in the GLA’s lifespan, we will see a return of the AMG-tuned GLA 45, putting out anything up to 416bhp through a performance-focused four-wheel-drive system. Before that arrives, there will be a 302bhp 35 variant, as is now available in the A-Class

The GLA will be produced alongside the A-Class at Mercedes' factory in Rastatt, Germany. The A-Class will also serve as the basis of the EQA, an electric hatchback that's scheduled to arrive next year. 

READ MORE

First ride: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA prototype​

New Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 and GLA 45 prototypes spotted

Mercedes EQA: first prototypes seen showing GLA bodywork​

Join the debate

Comments
8

Takeitslowly

19 June 2019

As with the previous gen GLA, this new cars exterior should follow on to be distinct enough to be thought of as almost unrelated, to its hatchback cousin. Seems quite a bit more metal for not much more money and a greater "road presence" as well.

FM8

9 December 2019
Takeitslowly wrote:

As with the previous gen GLA, this new cars exterior should follow on to be distinct enough to be thought of as almost unrelated, to its hatchback cousin. Seems quite a bit more metal for not much more money and a greater "road presence" as well.

I'm stunned.  You can do it.

ahaus

20 June 2019

Why make it look lower to the ground when this is supposed to be some kind of pseudo SUV crossover?

It looks even more like a hatchback than before, and too close to the A-class hatchback.

Higgik

22 July 2019

i know the camouflage does hide a lot, but from the description that it will be lower, I think that the XCeed will make a better car in this category.

 

i am sure it will become the main challenger to the X2 especially at the entry level BMW prices.

As for Q2, still looks to much like an SUV to be really considered in this category. Almost a Supermini SUV like The countryman or Hyundai Kona.

 

jagdavey

9 December 2019

Mercedes Bling does it again!!! Look at all the Bling in the interior! Nice big LED dislpay. Plus the pointed star badge on the bonnet. All what a petrolhead needs, innit????

Takeitslowly

9 December 2019
jagdavey wrote:

Mercedes Bling does it again!!! Look at all the Bling in the interior! Nice big LED dislpay. Plus the pointed star badge on the bonnet. All what a petrolhead needs, innit????

 

Wow, serious issues there...what premium car competing with others does not have some form of LED display and their own emblem at the front?. You are a fool.....INNIT. Guess your jag is an injection, rather than a car.

FM8

9 December 2019
Takeitslowly wrote:

jagdavey wrote:

Mercedes Bling does it again!!! Look at all the Bling in the interior! Nice big LED dislpay. Plus the pointed star badge on the bonnet. All what a petrolhead needs, innit????

 

Wow, serious issues there...what premium car competing with others does not have some form of LED display and their own emblem at the front?. You are a fool.....INNIT. Guess your jag is an injection, rather than a car.

...and then this.  What a tool.

abkq

10 December 2019
Surprised that Mercedes chooses the GLA, the supposedly 'muscular' crossover genre, to return to simpler surfacing. Problem is fussiness is replaced by blandness.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week