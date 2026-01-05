BACK TO ALL NEWS
Renault Filante name confirmed for large 'high-end' global SUV
Renault Filante name confirmed for large 'high-end' global SUV

Wild aero concept gives its name to a new 5m-long Renault range-topper for global markets

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
5 January 2026

Renault will give the name of its radical Filante concept to a new "high-end" crossover to top its global line-up. 

A crucial component of Renault’s new "international game plan", the new Filante – a French word meaning ‘shooting’ as in ‘shooting star’ – will be built at the firm’s plant in Busan, South Korea, initially for the local market, before being exported to other regions. 

It will be revealed next Tuesday (13 January) as the range-topper for a revamped global Renault line-up that aims to strengthen the brand’s footing outside of its home European market. It isn't planned to come to the UK. 

In 2023, Renault CEO Fabrice Cambolive unwrapped a bold, £2.6 billion strategy to launch eight new models outside Europe “to position the brand in the segments creating most value by 2027”.

The Filante will be the fifth of those eight cars, and the most exclusive. While details remain light, it is described as an ‘E-segment’ offering and is expected to be significantly larger and more luxurious than the cars in Renault’s European line-up - likely measuring around five metres long. 

It will be built alongside the third-generation Koleos SUV at Busan and is expected to be closely related under the skin, sharing the same Geely-developed platform and hybrid powertrain, in line with Renault’s strategic partnership with the Chinese manufacturer.

The Filante takes its name from the wild concept that just cracked 626 miles on a charge at motorway speeds with an 87kWh Scenic battery - itself inspired by the original Filante of 1956, a similarly conceived single-seater designed to break records.

Renault’s naming manager, Sylvia dos Santos, said the Filante name “instantly alludes to shooting stars, outer space and journeys - all of which beautifully reflect our vehicle’s stately design”. 

Felix Page

Felix Page
Rick Maverick 5 January 2026

Renault's Koleos introduced in 2017 was a success in S.Korea, where it was made. Although still on sale, its successor is the Geely based GrandKoleos. History repeats itself ... it did well during its first 6 months. Renault needs/wants to further capitalize on this momentum so the Filante's outlook ain't half bad. PS: SKorea only buys D-segment or up. 

FastRenaultFan 5 January 2026
Good to hear it. I hope this is a success for Renault as they really need to sell more cars outside of Europe. I suppose China and Asia will be the main markets they aim this at with Australia and South America too maybe.

