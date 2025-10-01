Jeep Compass review

From £35,160

Is this new SUV more than just a Peugeot 3008 wearing cowboy boots?

The new Jeep Compass walks a thin line, because brand values can be cruel.

If you’re going to try to honour them, you had better do it faultlessly, lest the enthusiasts pour scorn over your latest product. A Mercedes that isn’t built like a nuclear bunker? Blasphemy! A Ferrari that isn’t the sharpest drive in its class? Humbug!

Yet abandoning them entirely while still selling the idea can work out remarkably well. BMW clearly has few regrets about making the 1 Series front-wheel-drive and making a neatly styled miniature electric crossover with a single driven axle won Jeep a Car of the Year trophy for the Avenger. Its European sales skyrocketed.

The all-American off-road brand is ready to repeat the trick with the third generation of the Compass. Whereas the previous one was loosely based on a platform that traces its roots to the Fiat Grande Punto, the new one is a product of the 2020s Stellantis machine.

Advertisement

DESIGN & STYLING

Jeep Compass EV review 2025 002

Take one not-so-American do-it-all platform (STLA Medium, in this case, as previously seen under the new-shape Peugeot 3008, Vauxhall Grandland and Citroën C5 Aircross), add some butch styling complete with a seven-slot grille and plenty of Willys Jeep-themed ‘Easter eggs’ and hey presto, 2026 Car of the Year. Or at least that’s the theory.

Use of that platform means the Compass will, in time, come with a range of hybrid and electric powertrains.

That rear end looks an awful lot like a Land Rover Discovery Sport's
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

On the electric side, it launches with a 73.7kWh battery and a single 211bhp motor at the front. A dual-motor version with an additional 177bhp motor on the rear axle will follow, and it stands to reason that a long-range version with 97kWh and 227bhp will too.

It’s surprising that Jeep isn’t launching the new Compass with the dual-motor powertrain to at least present some semblance of off-roadability. No matter: we all know how likely it is that a Jeep sees off-road action in the UK.

On the hybrid side, there will be two choices. The first uses the familiar 1.2-litre turbo petrol triple with a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox that hides a small electric motor. As well as not needing to be plugged in, this version in £3480 cheaper than the EV. There will also be a plug-in hybrid with a 1.6-litre four-cylinder.

So far, we’ve driven the single-motor EV and the hybrid triple. From the outside, the two Compasses look all but identical. The typical Jeep seven-slot grille is equally vestigial, but the hybrid a small real grille underneath. At the back, you have to duck down and look under the bumper to see the exhaust. The keen observer will then spot another difference: while the EV has a multi-link rear axle, the e-Hybrid makes do with a torsion beam.

Of course, despite the mechanical similarities to its siblings, Jeep’s engineers will tell you that plenty of calibration work goes on behind the big-ticket hardware. Then again, Stellantis stuff has a habit of feeling quite samey.

INTERIOR

Jeep Compass EV review 2025 009

Where there are clear upgrades to the Compass over the 3008, for instance, is inside.

The dashboard layout is neat and modern enough, if a little forgettable. The roll shutter at the front hides a big storage bin, there’s an underground garage-type tray for the inductive phone charger and even more space on the lower level of the centre console. The passenger also gets an extra tray.

The seats are upholstered in something called scuba vinyl, which feels like a sort of wetsuit material. My test car also had rubber floor mats, suggesting a hose-out interior. But I don’t think I’d want to get water on those screens.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

As we noted with the C5 Aircross, for these bigger cars there seems to be more variation in switchgear than in the smaller ones. The steering wheel buttons are unique to the Compass, as is the drive mode selector. It also swaps the universal drive selector toggle for a rotary one.

I tried both the basic manual seats and the fancier electric ones and weirdly found the standard ones more comfortable, since they don’t have the hard massage elements in them. Unlike in the 3008, the angle of the seat base supports your thighs quite well.

The touchscreen infotainment system is supported by a selection of buttons and, unlike in some other Stellantis cars, it actually responds fairly quickly. Because it’s so wide, you can put plenty of functions on the home screen. It still doesn't have the logical structure you find in a Kia/Hyundai or even a VW Group product.

Rear leg room is similar to what you find in the Skoda Elroq, albeit with a high floor and a curiously short base and upright backrest.

At 550 litres, boot space in both the EV and Hybrid is closer to that of the Enyaq (585 litres).

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

Jeep Compass EV review 2025 019

You wouldn’t choose the Compass for how it drives, though. It has next to no distinguishing features in that respect. The EV’s 0-62mph time is an unremarkable 8.5sec, because 211bhp stops being a lot when faced with 2.2 tonnes of weight.

It has steering-wheel paddles as well as a button to toggle one-pedal driving, so no complaints there.

The Hybrid and the EV may be hard to tell apart from the outside, but there’s no doubt that the hybrid provides the inferior driving experience. While 141bhp for 1667kg doesn’t make for a horrendous power-to-weight ratio, 10.3sec to 62mph is pretty slow by modern standards. More than the outright performance, it’s the roughness of the engine and gearbox at low speed that grate, as well as the lazy responses out of town.

With just 0.9kWh of battery and 28bhp of motor power, this powertrain’s capacity for electric running is very limited in a heavy car. Let the engine rev out and it makes quite an appealing three-cylinder thrum, but it’s unlikely that people will drive it that way.

RIDE & HANDLING

Jeep Compass HEV review 2025 023

With entirely feel-free steering and modest grip from its Michelin e-Primacy tyres, you’re disinclined to chuck the Compass into a corner with any enthusiasm. On the EV, the suspension is neither here nor there: slightly too firm to be truly comfortable but also slightly underdamped over some big bumps.

It might be the torsion beam, or it might be how it’s generally set up, but the e-Hybrid’s suspension feels less refined: It’s generally a bit firmer and feels thumpier around town.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

Jeep Compass EV review 2025 001

I saw efficiency of 3.0-3.6mpkWh, which means the 74kWh battery should be good for 230-260 miles.

The trip computer on my hybrid test car claimed it was using no fuel whatsoever. While that’s obviously a glitch, we know from experience that this powertrain can be reasonably efficient without setting new standards. Over the course of a week, the Peugeot 5008 returned mpgs in the mid-40s. We’d expect similar from the Compass.

VERDICT

Jeep Compass EV review 2025 021

Currently, the only Compass trim on sale is the First Edition, which is decently well-equipped but still leaves the sunroof, premium sound system and upgraded active cruise control to option packs.

At first glance, the e-Hybrid is quite well-priced: at £35,720, it undercuts hybrid versions of the Kia Sportage and Renault Austral. But given that the hybrid system isn’t contributing all that much, one might look to conventional petrol or mild-hybrid competitors – at which point automatic versions of the Sportage and Skoda Karoq would be more recommendable.

The EV costs from £39,200, which puts it about level with the Skoda Elroq, even though it’s a bigger car. That seems like a healthy positioning, because for all the ‘brand’ talk about adventure and capability in the press pack, the Compass EV feels like a competent but unremarkable option.

Illya Verpraet

Illya Verpraet Road Tester Autocar
Title: Road Tester

As a road tester, Illya drives everything from superminis to supercars, and writes reviews and comparison tests, while also managing the magazine’s Drives section. Much of his time is spent wrangling the data logger and wielding the tape measure to gather the data for Autocar’s in-depth instrumented road tests.

He loves cars that are fun and usable on the road – whether piston-powered or electric – or just cars that are very fit for purpose. When not in test cars, he drives an R53-generation Mini Cooper S.

New Jeep Compass cars in stock

 Jeep Compass 1.3 GSE T4 11.4kWh Limited Auto 4xe Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£27,990
25miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Jeep Compass 1.5 T4 E-Hybrid MHEV North Star DCT FWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£38,035
0miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Jeep Compass 1.5 T4 E-Hybrid MHEV Summit DCT FWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£27,264
0miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Jeep Compass 1.5 T4 E-Hybrid MHEV Altitude DCT FWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£26,995
10miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Jeep Compass Melfi 1.5 T4 E-Hybrid MHEV Summit DCT FWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£26,795
0miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Jeep Compass 1.3 GSE T4 11.4kWh Limited Auto 4xe Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£29,995
10miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Jeep Compass 1.5 T4 E-Hybrid MHEV North Star DCT FWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£38,035
0miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Jeep Compass 1.5 T4 E-Hybrid MHEV Summit DCT FWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£27,495
1miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Jeep Compass 1.5 T4 E-Hybrid MHEV North Star DCT FWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£27,495
1miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 15 cars
In partnership with