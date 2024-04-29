Jeep Recon 4x4 primed for 600bhp EV and hybrid option

The Jeep Recon off-roader could be offered with a hybrid powertrain as well as an electric one when it arrives in 2025, according to new brand boss Antonio Filosa.

The Land Rover Defender rival was revealed in concept form as an electric sibling to the fabled Wrangler, which is currently offered with petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

As with the Wrangler, the Recon will be engineered to offer considerable off-road ability and feature removable doors, together with around 600bhp and a range of 373 miles.

The Recon will arrive at a similar time to the Wagoneer S, a luxury flagship with a more road-going focus. Both were previewed as bespoke electric cars based on Stellantis’s STLA Large platform.

In response to the slowdown in growth of EV sales, Jeep recently launched a petrol-engined version of the Avenger electric crossover in the UK.

Fellow Stellantis brand Fiat did the same with the closely related 600 and is said to be developing an ICE powertrain for the currently electric-only 500. Asked whether that slowdown could prompt ICE versions of the Wagoneer S and Recon, Filosa said: “So far, our plan is BEV only.”