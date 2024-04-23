Bigger, bolder Vauxhall Grandland brings 325-mile EV for £41k

The new second-generation Vauxhall Grandland is bigger, bolder and better-equipped than its predecessor - and available as an EV for the first time.

The SUV, which is Vauxhall's first model to use parent company Stellantis's flexible STLA Medium platform, is now available to order ahead of deliveries beginning in October, with a base price of £34,700.

That price is for the entry-level 134bhp hybrid, representing an increase of around £2600 over the previous version of the Grandland with that powertrain.

This combines a three-cylinder petrol engine with a 28bhp 48V motor, driving the front wheels through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The cheapest version of the 208bhp Grandland Electric – which has a 73kWh for a range of up to 325 miles – bumps the price up to £40,995.

The EV and ICE cars are more obviously comparable on a PCP deal: both are available with a deposit of just over £2000 and monthly payments of £469, although that's for a four-year term on the ICE car and five years on the EV, which accounts for the cost difference.

The Grandland Electric will next year be made available with a larger 98kWh pack (also due to be offered on the closely related Peugeot e-3008) for a range of up to 435 miles. All EVs will be able to charge at a speed of 160kW.

Both powertrains are available in combination with Design, GS and Ultimate trims, and more variants are expected to be added to the line-up in due course.

Standard equipment includes a pair of screens, smartphone mirroring, a split-folding rear bench and LED lights. Higher trims add more advanced driver-assistance features, bespoke styling cues and a larger 16in infotainment touchscreen, up from 10in.

Taking inspiration from the Experimental concept revealed in 2022, the Grandland has been designed in line with Vauxhall's new-era design language, with a focus on aerodynamic optimisation to extend the range of the EV.

“In our mind, we said we want the car to be electric-first visually,” said head designer Mark Adams. “Even if you can go and get an ICE powertrain, it's about projecting its sleek and modern lines and not being overly decorated.”