New Jaguar XF: 2020 facelift tests in Sportbrake form

Jaguar is readying an extensive mid-life upgrade for its XF range, and after prototypes of the saloon were spotted in the UK last month we've now seen the Sportbrake estate testing on the Continent.
Following the recently updated XE and tipped to arrive before similar revisions to the F-Pace SUV early next year, the executive car will benefit from design updates along with a raft of technological improvements aimed at restoring its competitive edge to the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes E-Class and Audi A6.
Speaking to Autocar earlier this year at the new XE’s unveiling, senior product planning manager Wayne Darley said the XF was “the next priority”.
“If you look at when those two cars [XF and F-Pace] went on sale - late 2015 and early 2016 - that gives you a good idea of the timings”.
The changes will be as significant as the XE, with evolved exterior looks but significant cabin upgrades, focusing on a substantial boost in perceived quality and new technology features. Like the smaller saloon, the XF is set to adopt features from the I-Pace, including a new secondary central screen for the climate control functions and a new steering wheel.
Join the debate
Dave_972
Jaguar
LucyP
But why?
Are there any works entries from Audi, BMW, or Mercedes?
The Dr
Definitely needed.....
I’m a big Jaguar fan but the XF which used to be a leader in my view is well behind the latest Merc and Audi on the interior front, hopefully this will give the model a bit more wow factor. In my view Jaguar would be better off being less stingy on the outside details like the alloy wheels.
Adeewuff
That looks familiar...
So every time they jam the Velar screen controls into a different car it's a redesign... Hmmmm...
Citytiger
Adeewuff wrote:
Well it appears to work for VAG, Virtually ever vehicle from the Polo to the A8 uses or has the option of the "virtual cockpit" digital dashboard, and they nearly all use the same infotainment screen/system.
LucyP
Correct, because it saves money
VW are v clever with this. Why design a different set of controls for every car. It's just pointless.
Bonnie16
Ford taunus
supermanuel
Extensive Changes?
"Jaguar will follow up the recently revealed XE with similarly extensive changes for the XF later this year and F-Pace SUV, due early next year."
You call the minimal tweaks that they applied to the XE 'extensive changes'? OK Lawrence, if you say so.
JMax18
@supermanuel
If you ever saw the comparison between the old interior and the new one, you'd see what they mean.
artov
E-Pace missing a trick
The biggest, and potentially most profitable, step forward would be to reduce the weight of the E-pace. Making the small SUV weigh the same as the F-Pace smacked of the 1970's UK car design investment policy. Do it quick and on the cheap and hopen nobody notices.
Pages
Add your comment