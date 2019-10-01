New Jaguar XF: 2020 facelift tests in Sportbrake form

Jaguar is readying an extensive mid-life upgrade for its XF range, and after prototypes of the saloon were spotted in the UK last month we've now seen the Sportbrake estate testing on the Continent.

Following the recently updated XE and tipped to arrive before similar revisions to the F-Pace SUV early next year, the executive car will benefit from design updates along with a raft of technological improvements aimed at restoring its competitive edge to the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes E-Class and Audi A6.

Speaking to Autocar earlier this year at the new XE’s unveiling, senior product planning manager Wayne Darley said the XF was “the next priority”.

“If you look at when those two cars [XF and F-Pace] went on sale - late 2015 and early 2016 - that gives you a good idea of the timings”.

The changes will be as significant as the XE, with evolved exterior looks but significant cabin upgrades, focusing on a substantial boost in perceived quality and new technology features. Like the smaller saloon, the XF is set to adopt features from the I-Pace, including a new secondary central screen for the climate control functions and a new steering wheel.