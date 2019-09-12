New Jaguar F-Pace facelift seen testing ahead of 2020 release

Jaguar is set to follow up the recently facelifted XE with similar updates for the F-Pace SUV, due to be unveiled early next year.

Disguised prototypes have begun testing, with extensive coverings over the front suggesting notable revisions to the front grille and headlights.

Alterations to the taillights are just visible through the disguise, too, but Iike the XE the bulk of the investment into the car’s redesign will be focused on the interior, with a boost in perceived quality and technology.

The latter, acknowledged by many to be a weak point in the current model compared with its German opposition, will be adapted from the systems first given their debut in the I-Pace. It means we can expect a dual screen centre stack with slick display-clad rotary dials, combined with a larger, crisper infotainment screen and digital instruments.

A new steering wheel design will also feature, while we can expect the rotary gear selector to be dropped in favour of a more conventional shape.