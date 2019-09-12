New Jaguar F-Pace facelift seen testing ahead of 2020 release

Jag’s Audi Q5 rival will receive styling updates, hybrid engines and tech overhaul early next year
by Lawrence Allan
12 September 2019

Jaguar is set to follow up the recently facelifted XE with similar updates for the F-Pace SUV, due to be unveiled early next year.

Disguised prototypes have begun testing, with extensive coverings over the front suggesting notable revisions to the front grille and headlights. 

Alterations to the taillights are just visible through the disguise, too, but Iike the XE the bulk of the investment into the car’s redesign will be focused on the interior, with a boost in perceived quality and technology.

The latter, acknowledged by many to be a weak point in the current model compared with its German opposition, will be adapted from the systems first given their debut in the I-Pace. It means we can expect a dual screen centre stack with slick display-clad rotary dials, combined with a larger, crisper infotainment screen and digital instruments. 

A new steering wheel design will also feature, while we can expect the rotary gear selector to be dropped in favour of a more conventional shape. 

While changes to the chassis and suspension aren’t expected to be extensive, a family of new mild-hybrid engines are on the cards. JLR’s new in-line six-cylinder petrol will make use of the increasingly common 48V tech, but earlier F-Pace prototypes with visible number plates reveal the firm is testing a diesel-electric powertrain. 

Land Rover has 48V four-cylinder mild-hybrid diesels in the new Discovery Sport, but given that now sits on a newer platform it’s not clear if such powertrains can be adapted for the F-Pace. Another possibility is that JLR is working on a new mild-hybrid six-cylinder diesel. 

Chief commercial officer Felix Bräutigam confirmed to Autocar at the Frankfurt motor show that both the F-Pace and XF are lined up for imminent updates.

“In a world of very strong competitors we take seriously, as soon as we launch cars we already know what we want to do differently,” Bräutigam said. So yes, stay tuned as we constantly want to improve. There’s lots of new tech we want to roll out as quickly as possible.” 

Design director Julian Thompson also said: “Feedback has been very positive to the XE facelift, and they’re in the launch phase of rolling out to 128 markets. Once the XE rollout process has finished, then the focus will move to introduce a revised XF and F-Pace - but it’s not yet clear which will be revealed first.

A new interior, new petrol 6 at a reasonable price.

