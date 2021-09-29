New Ineos Grenadier to launch in July 2022 at £48,000

Ineos is ramping up to launch its Grenadier in the UK in July 2022, priced from around £48,000, and has detailed its UK retail strategy as it prepares to open pre-reservations tomorrow (30 September).

That entry price is for the two-seat version of the commercial Grenadier (including VAT), which will be sold alongside a five-seat crew-cab commercial variant and the full-size passenger-carrying SUV, prices for which have yet to be detailed.

First customer deliveries will get under way in the final quarter of 2022, and the company envisages an eventual annual sales peak in the UK of 6000 units, skewed towards commercial variants.

Ineos plans to "make the buying process as convenient and painless as possible" with an equal focus on providing a digital retail model and a physical dealer network, which will eventually comprise 23 sites. Agreements have already been signed with Compass Tractors in Bridgwater, JT Hughes in Telford and the multi-brand Cambria Automobiles group.

In addition, Ineos has partnered with Bosch to provide aftersales support and plans to open 14 service-only facilities across the UK. Globally, Grenadier owners will be able to have their car repaired and maintained at some 10,000 Bosch outlets in 150 counties.

Outside of the UK, Ineos is exploring the possibility for BMW technicians to service the Grenadier, which is available with a choice of BMW straight-six petrol and diesel engines.

Ineos's head of sales and marketing, Gary Pearson, explained that the Grenadier's predominantly built-to-order production model means the company won't be "proactively building stock", because customers "will want to do their own thing". He suggested that lead times will be in line with what is "typical" of other manufacturers.

He also told Autocar that although Ineos is "not insulated" from the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, it has factored in any potential delays that might arise from the situation and is "very happy" that it will meet its proposed deadlines.

As for future powertrain options, Ineos remains committed to a simple petrol-and-diesel offering from launch. Pearson suggested that although "electric technology has moved on hugely in the last few years", an EV drivetrain wouldn't yet be compatible with the weight, functionality and intended use case of the Grenadier.

Ineos does, however, have a fuel cell development partnership in place with Hyundai, which Pearson said has "no marketing spin around it". Ineos, he said, "wants to be at the forefront of developing the hydrogen economy".