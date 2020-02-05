New 2020 Hyundai i20 confirmed for unveiling in March

Hyundai's has released preview sketches for its new Seat Ibiza rival, while confirming its presence at the 2020 Geneva motor show
5 February 2020

After spyshots appeared only yesterday, Hyundai  has confirmed it unveil a new generation of i20 supermini at the upcoming Geneva motor show in March. 

The Korean maker has also previewed the new model with a couple of design sketches. Although they feature typically exaggerated proportions, the sketches hint at a more aggressive stance and front-end inspiration taken from the i10

The Ford Fiesta and Vauxhall Corsa rival has recently been seen undergoing winter testing in the usual heavy body disguise. Although many of the prototype's external features are covered up, we can see that its overall shape and front lighting design bears a resemblance to the larger i30.

The current i20 has been on sale since 2015 in the UK, so initial customer deliveries at the end of 2020 or at the beginning of 2021 fit in with the usual six-year lifecycle for mainstream models. 

Our Verdict

Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

The second-generation Hyundai i20 is a very spacious, well-kitted and keenly priced addition to the competitive supermini segment, but is ultimately let down by its weak engines

Little is known about the new i20, but expect an extensive overhaul of the car's interior and technology to bring it into line with newer Hyundais, such as the i10 and Kona. There's also a strong possibility that some electrified powertrain variants will be brought in to help the Korean maker meet stringent EU emissions targets. 

It remains to be seen if the three-door i20 Coupe will make a return in this new generation. Most manufacturers have ditched three-door variants of small cars due to the balance of demand vs complexity of production. There was also expected to be a hot i20 N this year, but that decision may have been pushed back.

Comments
2

scotty5

5 February 2020

Is it just me or has todays sketch artists not worked out that the wheel is supposed to go round in circles inside the wheel arch?

That i20 looks to have 355 x 15 x 29 tyres fitted. 

gavsmit

5 February 2020

Just wondering how far short of £20k this latest new supermini will be priced from, considering the ridiculous pricing of other recent new superminis like the Peugeot 208. 

I agree with Scotty about the sketch - it will have as much in common with the production model as a toilet brush (that's either an actual toilet brush or a Hyundai designer's sketch of one).

