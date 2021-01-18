BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Honda HR-V: interior previewed ahead of 18 February unveil
UP NEXT
Lexus previews new 2021 electric concept ahead of reveal

New Honda HR-V: interior previewed ahead of 18 February unveil

New HR-V e:HEV will ditch pure petrol and diesel power for an exclusively electrified offering
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
1 February 2021

Honda has released a few hints at the interior of the upcoming new HR-V ahead of its reveal next week, revealing a cabin redesign for the model. 

The third-generation Honda HR-V will be revealed on 18 February as an electrified crossover to rival the Ford Puma and Nissan Juke.

Now officially called the HR-V e:HEV, the SUV will be sold exclusively with a hybrid powertrain from launch in line with Honda's strategy to electrify its entire European line-up by 2022. 

Technical details remain unconfirmed, but the HR-V will likely use a variation of the larger CR-V Hybrid's powertrain – which mates a 2.0-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine with a pair of electric motors and a new fixed-gear transmission – or the smaller Jazz supermini's similar 1.5-litre set-up.

It's possible that, like the electrified CR-V, the HR-V will be available with a choice of front- or four-wheel-drive configurations. Honda claims it will pair "high efficiency with refined, fun-to-drive performance".

Preview images gives little away in terms of the model's design but gives a better look at details we've previously seen in spy shots, namely the heavily raked roofline, rear spoiler and slim rear light bar differing from today's model.  

Although the views of the cabin in the latest shots aren't extensive, we can see that the HR-V will now offer a touchscreen protruding upwards from the dash rather than sitting flush, with reduced shortcut buttons but what should be a more modern interface. The screen is flanked by air vents, while Wireless Apple CarPlay can also be seen in action. 

Official details of the new HR-V come soon afer Honda confirmed the second-generation HR-V had been taken out of production ahead of the introduction of tighter RDE2 emissions regulations on 1 January. 

On sale since 2013, the HR-V had been available with a choice of either a 1.5-litre petrol engine or a 1.6-litre diesel, both of which will not be offered in Honda's line-up from next year onwards.

READ MORE

2022 Honda HR-V to adopt all-new coupé-style design

Honda ends production of second-generation HR-V

Honda CR-V Hybrid UK review

Used cars for sale

 Honda Hr-v 1.6 I-dtec Se Navi 5dr
2015
£8,989
48,803miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Honda Hr-v 1.5 I-vtec Se 5dr
2015
£9,900
43,163miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Honda Hr-v 1.6 I-dtec Ex 5dr
2015
£9,995
57,593miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Honda Hr-v 1.5 I-vtec S 5dr
2016
£9,999
35,199miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Honda Hr-v 1.6 I-dtec Se Navi 5dr
2016
£10,000
62,704miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Honda Hr-v 1.6 I-dtec Se Navi 5dr
2016
£10,000
62,964miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Honda Hr-v 1.6 I-dtec Se Navi 5dr
2015
£10,200
52,300miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Honda Hr-v 1.6 I-dtec Se 5dr
2016
£10,201
45,785miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Honda Hr-v 1.6 I-dtec Se 5dr
2016
£10,490
34,517miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Renault Megane RS 300 EDC 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Renault Megane RS 300 EDC 2021 UK review
1 Vauxhall Insignia GSI 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Vauxhall Insignia GSi 2021 UK review
1 Audi E tron S Sportback 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Audi E-tron S Sportback 2021 UK review
1 Jaguar XF Sportbrake 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Jaguar XF Sportbrake D200 2021 UK review
1 Skoda Kamiq Monte Carlo 2021 UK first drive hero front
Skoda Kamiq Monte Carlo 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
The original pioneer of the crossover range the Honda CR-V makes a comeback bid

Honda HR-V

Former crossover hatchback pioneer makes a comeback bid - but is success within the HR-V's grasp, and does it do enough dynamically to stand out?

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
The Apprentice 18 January 2021
Hmm.. the hybrid system in the CR-V whilst very nice to drive, very refined was during the few days I had one disappointing. MPG, emissions and power output lag others like Toyota. I was most disappointed as Honda engineers can truly innovate and the design has a lot of potential, the numbers should be better than they are.

It might fare better in the smaller HR-V and that model is less likely to be a fleet choice so emissions/tax probably matter less, but we will see.

artill 18 January 2021

Is the next HRV going to be purely Hybrid, or is that all that will be available here, with other cheaper versions sold around the world?

Peter Cavellini 18 January 2021

An Egg is an Egg, no matter how you prepare it, it's still an Egg, well, it must be jolly hard to something new, better, different than the other brands, I hope they do well with it.

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Renault Megane RS 300 EDC 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Renault Megane RS 300 EDC 2021 UK review
1 Vauxhall Insignia GSI 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Vauxhall Insignia GSi 2021 UK review
1 Audi E tron S Sportback 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Audi E-tron S Sportback 2021 UK review
1 Jaguar XF Sportbrake 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Jaguar XF Sportbrake D200 2021 UK review
1 Skoda Kamiq Monte Carlo 2021 UK first drive hero front
Skoda Kamiq Monte Carlo 2021 UK review

View all latest drives