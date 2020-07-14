New Ford Bronco: revived Jeep Wranger rival revealed

Ford has revived the long-running Bronco nameplate after a 24-year absence for a new family of rugged SUVs. The line-up will include two-door and four-door versions of the four-wheel-drive Jeep Wrangler rival, along with a more road-focused Bronco Sport.

The Bronco was launched by Ford as a two-door Jeep rival in 1965, but has been out of production since 1996. The long-awaited revived versions are prt of Ford's increased commitment to the lucratice SUV segment, and designed for the hugely popular off-road market in America. There are no plans to offer either version in the UK.

Both the Bronco and Bronco Sport are now available to order in the USA, with deliveries due to start later ths year.

Bronco two-door and four-door

Ford boss Jim Farley claims the new sixth generation Bronco is “built with the toughness of an F-Series truck and performance spirit of Mustang”. It is based on the same platform as the Ford Ranger pick-up, and the classic two-door model will be joined by a four-door version for the first time.

The model features ‘heritage-inspired’ styling deigned to evoke the Bronco’s history, with the firm saying initial design work was developed from a full-size digital scan of a first-generation model.

It features short overhangs, square bodywork and a wide stance designed to east off-road use, and is built on a steel chassis that Ford claims offers 17 per cent more suspension travel than rivals. The machine sits on tyres up to 35 inches in size.

The Bronco will feature a ground clearance of 11.6 inches, a maximum 29-degree breakover angle and a 37.2 degree departure angle, along with the ability to ford water up to 33.5 inches deep.

The Bronco will be offered with a 2.3-litre Ecoboost four-cylinder engine producing 266bhp and 310lb ft, and a 2.7-litre Ecoboost V6 engine offering 306bhp and 400lb ft. It will be offered with a seven-speed manual transmission that features a crawl gear as standard, with a 10-speed automatic also available.